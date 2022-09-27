Read full article on original website
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
Induction of ROS mediated genomic instability, apoptosis and G0/G1 cell cycle arrest by erbium oxide nanoparticles in human hepatic Hep-G2 cancer cells
The remarkable physical and chemical characteristics of noble metal nanoparticles, such as high surface-to-volume ratio, broad optical properties, ease of assembly, surfactant and functional chemistry, have increased scientific interest in using erbium oxide nanoparticles (Er2O3-NPs) and other noble metal nanostructures in cancer treatment. However, the therapeutic effect of Er2O3-NPs on hepatic cancer cells has not been studied. Therefore, the current study was conducted to estimate the therapeutic potential of Er2O3-NPs on human hepatocellular carcinoma (Hep-G2) cells. Exposure to Er2O3-NPs for 72Â h inhibited growth and caused death of Hep-G2 cells in a concentration dependent manner. High DNA damage and extra-production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) were induced by Er2O3-NPs in Hep-G2 cells. As determined by flow cytometry, Er2O3-NPs arrested Hep-G2 cell cycle at the G0/G1 phase and markedly increased the number of Hep-G2 cells in the apoptotic and necrotic phases. Moreover, Er2O3-NPs caused simultaneous marked increases in expression levels of apoptotic (p53 and Bax) genes and decreased level of anti-apoptotic Bcl2 gene expression level in Hep-G2 cells. Thus it is concluded that Er2O3-NPs inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis of Hep-G2 cells through the extra ROS generation causing high DNA damage induction and alterations of apoptotic genes. Thus it is recommended that further in vitro and in vivo studies be carried out to study the possibility of using Er2O3-NPs in the treatment of cancer.
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected.
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and Delta hospitalisation, a test negative case-control study
The Omicron variant has been associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness (VE) against mild disease with rapid waning. Meanwhile Omicron has also been associated with milder disease. Protection against severe disease has been substantially higher than protection against infection with previous variants. We used a test-negative case-control design to estimate VE against hospitalisation with the Omicron and Delta variants using PCR testing linked to hospital records. We investigated the impact of increasing the specificity and severity of hospitalisation definitions on VE. Among 18"“64-year-olds using cases admitted via emergency care, VE after a 3rd dose peaked at 82.4% and dropped to 53.6% by 15+ weeks after the 3rd dose; using all admissions for >"‰="‰2 days stay with a respiratory code in the primary diagnostic field VE ranged from 90.9% to 67.4%; further restricting to those on oxygen/ventilated/intensive care VE ranged from 97.1% to 75.9%. Among 65+ year olds the equivalent VE estimates were 92.4% to 76.9%; 91.3% to 85.3% and 95.8% to 86.8%. Here we show that with milder Omicron disease contamination of hospitalisations with incidental cases is likely to reduce VE estimates. VE estimates increase, and waning is reduced, when specific hospitalisation definitions are used.
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Validation of the application of gel beads-based single-cell genome sequencing platform to soil and seawater
Single-cell genomics is applied to environmental samples as a method to solve the problems of current metagenomics. However, in the fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based cell isolation and subsequent whole genome amplification, the sorting efficiency and the sequence quality are greatly affected by the type of target environment, limiting its adaptability. Here, we developed an improved single-cell genomics platform, named SAG-gel, which utilizes gel beads for single-cell isolation, lysis, and whole genome amplification. To validate the versatility of SAG-gel, single-cell genome sequencing was performed with model bacteria and microbial samples collected from eight environmental sites, including soil and seawater. Gel beads enabled multiple lysis treatments. The genome coverage with model bacteria was improved by 9.1"“25%. A total of 734 single amplified genomes were collected from the diverse environmental samples, and almost full-length 16S rRNA genes were recovered from 57.8% of them. We also revealed two marine Rhodobacter strains harboring nearly identical 16S rRNA genes but having different genome contents. In addition, searching for viral sequences elucidated the virus-host linkage over the sampling sites, revealing the geographic distribution and diverse host range of viruses.
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Author Correction: Closed-form solution of oscillating Maxwell nano-fluid with heat and mass transfer
The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Acknowledgments section now reads:. "Abdulaziz N. Alharbi would like to acknowledge the financial support of Taif University Researchers Supporting Project number (TURSP-2020/319), Taif University, Taif, Saudi Arabia". The original Article has been corrected.
Increased household transmission and immune escape of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron compared to Delta variants
Understanding the epidemic growth of the novel SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is critical for public health. We compared the ten-day secondary attack rate (SAR) of the Omicron and Delta variants in households using Norwegian contact tracing data, December 2021 - January 2022. Omicron SAR was higher than Delta, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.41 (95% CI 1.27-1.56). We observed increased susceptibility to Omicron infection in household contacts compared to Delta, independent of contacts' vaccination status. Among three-dose vaccinated contacts, the mean SAR was lower for both variants. We found increased Omicron transmissibility from primary cases to contacts in all vaccination groups, except 1-dose vaccinated, compared to Delta. Omicron SAR of three-dose vaccinated primary cases was high, 46% vs 11 % for Delta. In conclusion, three-dose vaccinated primary cases with Omicron infection can efficiently spread in households, while three-dose vaccinated contacts have a lower risk of being infected by Delta and Omicron.
When life gets in the way of scientists’ mid-career plans
In 2012, more than a decade years after graduating with a bachelor's degree in French, mother-of-six Bethany Kolbaba Kartchner switched to science, rising at 4 a.m. to study for an associate's degree in biochemistry at Maricopa Community Colleges in Tempe, Arizona.
Organ dysfunction, thrombotic events and malignancies in patients with idiopathic multicentric castleman disease: a population-level US health claims analysis
All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Functional connectivity of the cortico-subcortical sensorimotor loop is modulated by the severity of nigrostriatal dopaminergic denervation in Parkinson's Disease
To assess if the severity of nigrostriatal innervation loss affects the functional connectivity (FC) of the sensorimotor cortico-striato-thalamic-cortical loop (CSTCL) in Parkinson's Disease (PD), Resting-State functional MRI and 18F-DOPA PET data, simultaneously acquired on a hybrid PET/MRI scanner, were retrospectively analyzed in 39 PD and 16 essential tremor patients. Correlations between posterior Putamen DOPA Uptake (pPDU) and the FC of the main CSTCL hubs were assessed separately in the two groups, analyzing the differences between the two groups by a group-by-pPDU interaction analysis of the resulting clusters' FC. Unlike in essential tremor, in PD patients pPDU correlated inversely with the FC of the thalamus with the sensorimotor cortices, and of the postcentral gyrus with the dorsal cerebellum, and directly with the FC of pre- and post-central gyri with both the superior and middle temporal gyri and the paracentral lobule, and of the caudate with the superior parietal cortex. The interaction analysis confirmed the significance of the difference between the two groups in these correlations. In PD patients, the post-central cortex FC, in the clusters correlating directly with pPDU, negatively correlated with both UPDRS motor examination score and Hoehn and Yahr stage, independent of the pPDU, suggesting that these FC changes contribute to motor impairment. In PD, nigrostriatal innervation loss correlates with a decrease in the FC within the sensorimotor network and between the sensorimotor network and the superior temporal cortices, possibly contributing to motor impairment, and with a strengthening of the thalamo-cortical FC, that may represent ineffective compensatory phenomena.
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy.
