New No. 1 in Class B in latest state girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its second biweekly girls volleyball rankings. Five Section III schools are ranked this week, and six teams are honorable mentions.
Balanced offense lifts Plainfield past Montville in girls soccer: Top plays Wednesday
The Plainfield girls soccer team rolled past Montville, 5-1, as five different goal scorers lifted the Panthers to their fourth straight win. The Griswold girls volleyball team remained unbeaten with a sweep over Bacon Academy. Here are Wednesday's top performances. Girls soccer. Morgan Yonush, Plainfield: Junior goalkeeper/forward scored a late...
Middletown girls volleyball dispatches Steel-High 3-0
Middletown (7-1) kept its strong campaign rolling with a convincing victory against Steel-High (0-4) Tuesday. The Blue Raiders bested the Rollers 25-4, 25-6, 25-10. Maddie Breen converted seven aces for the Raiders, while teammate Bridget Muller finished the tilt with five aces. Christine Miller racked up six kills and Ellie LeKites tallied three kills and one ace, respectively.
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Big second half powers No. 5 Ridgewood past No. 6 Ramapo - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Kaye had a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat No. 6 Ramapo, 4-1, in Franklin Lakes. Isabella Winn scored two goals and Katt Slott added a goal and an assist for Ridgewood...
Christopher girls volleyball has come back strong
After the greatest season in program history in 2019, the Christopher High girls volleyball team fell on hard times. First, the Cougars had to disband the team early in the 2021 spring Covid season due to a variety of factors. They didn’t fare any better in the regular 2021 fall campaign, finishing 0-14 in league and winning just one game overall.
Tuesday's HS roundup: Kerens, Lantaigne lead Winnacunnet girls soccer
HAMPTON - Riley Kerens and Mia Lantaigne each scored two goals as the Winnacunnet High School girls soccer team defeated Spaulding, 6-1 on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Maitri Clifford and Taylor Burness also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4. Spaulding is 1-6. Marisa Reuss, Clifford, Kerens...
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
Passaic County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: No. 15 Clifton edges Paterson Kennedy
Steven Ozga scored in the second half as unbeaten Clifton, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Paterson Kennedy. Cameron Zutic and Sebastian Perez saved two shots apiece to combine for the shutout for Clifton (6-0-1). Paterson Kennedy (4-3) took four shots on goal...
Dover's Vitko reaches volleyball milestone in win over Windham
DOVER - Tory Vitko had 18 kills, including the 1,000th of her career as the Dover High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Windham on Monday in a Division I match. Individual match scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22. Aidyn Stone had 15...
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Taunton boys soccer breaks in new turf with win over Stoughton
TAUNTON — For the first time since the spring, Taunton High School held an athletic event on the newly renovated Aleixo “Tiger” Stadium on Wednesday. And so far, the Tigers are 1-0 on their new turf. The Taunton boys soccer team received the honor of being the...
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: No. 19 North Hunterdon rolls
Lauren Masters scored two goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hunterdon Central 6-0 in Annandale. North Hunterdon (6-3) took control in the second quarter with four goals before notching two more in the third. Sara Roberts also had a goal and two assists.
