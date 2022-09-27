ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

PennLive.com

Middletown girls volleyball dispatches Steel-High 3-0

Middletown (7-1) kept its strong campaign rolling with a convincing victory against Steel-High (0-4) Tuesday. The Blue Raiders bested the Rollers 25-4, 25-6, 25-10. Maddie Breen converted seven aces for the Raiders, while teammate Bridget Muller finished the tilt with five aces. Christine Miller racked up six kills and Ellie LeKites tallied three kills and one ace, respectively.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NJ.com

South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Gilroy Dispatch

Christopher girls volleyball has come back strong

After the greatest season in program history in 2019, the Christopher High girls volleyball team fell on hard times. First, the Cougars had to disband the team early in the 2021 spring Covid season due to a variety of factors. They didn’t fare any better in the regular 2021 fall campaign, finishing 0-14 in league and winning just one game overall.
GILROY, CA
NJ.com

Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge

If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
WALDWICK, NJ
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports

