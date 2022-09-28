John Fullbright is BACK. The master singer/songwriter grew up in Bearden, Oklahoma, right near Evan Felker from the Turnpike Troubadours. In fact, he member of the group for a time and co-wrote a number of their songs like “Every Girl,” “Pay No Rent,” “Evangeline,” and “Time of Day.” However, he hasn’t released an album since 2014… But he’s back at it again, as he dropped his third studio album, The Liar, today. He weighed in on why it took eight years to […] The post John Fullbright Is Back After 8 Year Layoff With New Album, ‘The Liar’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

BEARDEN, OK ・ 18 MINUTES AGO