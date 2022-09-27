Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Broward County
One touched down in the Hollywood/Pembroke Pines area, the other at North Perry Airport where thirty planes were damaged.
WSVN-TV
Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
wlrn.org
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
click orlando
Planes overturn at Broward County airport as Hurricane Ian approaches
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pictures shared on social media show several planes overturned at North Perry Airport in Broward County Tuesday near where a possible tornado touched down. The photos, courtesy of Tom Pendas and TourHelicopter.com, show planes on their sides of flipped over onto their backs as dark clouds churn overhead at the airport in Hollywood.
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
Plane flipped at North Perry Airport by possible tornado
FOT LAUDERDALE - Strong winds in Pembroke Pines picked up a plane at North Perry Airport and tossed it into a plane next to it. Several people who live in the area said they believe it was a tornado. A shed at the airport was also damaged, a portion of a side panel was peeled back. Wednesday morning, Broward Mayor Michael Udine said that more than two dozen planes at the airport suffered damage. "It was probably about 30 planes that were damaged. A tornado came through the south, came up that way, they're doing the final assessments now, they'll work with the, you know, local aviation teams, Broward County aviation trains for these kind of things," he said. This wasn't the only area in the county where a possible tornado touched down. A few miles away, one is suspected of damaging a Metro PCS store in a plaza on Pines Boulevard and University Drive. Another suspected tornado damaged nearly a dozen mobile homes in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. Flying debris also knocked out power.
sflcn.com
Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close
BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public schools to close Wednesday, MDCPS to close Wednesday and Thursday
(WSVN) - School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced that classes will be closed as Florida residents continue to monitor Hurricane Ian. Broward County and Miami-Dade public schools will close on Wednesday. All after-school activities and athletics have also been canceled. MDCPS also announced that the district...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
NBC Miami
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
WSVN-TV
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shares emergency preparedness updates on Hurricane Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided an emergency preparedness update on what residents in the area should do as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida. In a news conference Tuesday, Levine Cava said a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for portions of Miami-Dade County...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
wlrn.org
Updated: Here’s what is open and closed in South Florida on Thursday and Friday
Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as Ian inches east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The storm made its first landfall near Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, most of the watches and warnings for South Florida were no longer in effect.
