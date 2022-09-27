ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
click orlando

Planes overturn at Broward County airport as Hurricane Ian approaches

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pictures shared on social media show several planes overturned at North Perry Airport in Broward County Tuesday near where a possible tornado touched down. The photos, courtesy of Tom Pendas and TourHelicopter.com, show planes on their sides of flipped over onto their backs as dark clouds churn overhead at the airport in Hollywood.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Plane flipped at North Perry Airport by possible tornado

FOT LAUDERDALE - Strong winds in Pembroke Pines picked up a plane at North Perry Airport and tossed it into a plane next to it. Several people who live in the area said they believe it was a tornado. A shed at the airport was also damaged, a portion of a side panel was peeled back. Wednesday morning, Broward Mayor Michael Udine said that more than two dozen planes at the airport suffered damage. "It was probably about 30 planes that were damaged. A tornado came through the south, came up that way, they're doing the final assessments now, they'll work with the, you know, local aviation teams, Broward County aviation trains for these kind of things," he said. This wasn't the only area in the county where a possible tornado touched down. A few miles away, one is suspected of damaging a Metro PCS store in a plaza on Pines Boulevard and University Drive. Another suspected tornado damaged nearly a dozen mobile homes in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. Flying debris also knocked out power. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

