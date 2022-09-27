Read full article on original website
Both Sides Are Getting the Fentanyl Crisis Wrong—and Endangering Our Kids | Opinion
What we need is to address the childhood mental health crisis. Until we do, the cartels are going to continue to win, and we'll be going to funerals.
Washington Examiner
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Young people are being targeted with brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ government drug agency warns
Drug cartels are using brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills to target young people, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday, signaling a new threat in the opioid crisis. In an interview Monday, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the drug is being sold in pills and powders...
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Record fentanyl smuggling fuels 'cruel' opioid epidemic
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three showed the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four looked at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five, below, examines the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist
SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
EXCLUSIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that illegal immigrants aren’t just "walking across" the southern border has sparked anger and shock from Border Patrol agents — who witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day. "How out of touch can this administration possibly...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense
NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
