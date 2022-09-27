ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say

The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Broken Border: Record fentanyl smuggling fuels 'cruel' opioid epidemic

Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three showed the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four looked at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five, below, examines the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Amid the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border and into communities across America, two congressmen have introduced a bill to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales introduced...
