Fort Atkinson, WI

Obituary: Jeannie C. Patrick, 84, of Fort Atkinson

Jeannie C. Patrick, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at her. home after a lingering illness. Jeannie was born on November 21st, 1937, in the city of Janesville, to James and Elinor (Perry) Larson. Jeannie worked 40 years as a CNA at Countryside/Alden until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Richard and Arlene Trewyn Celebrating 65th Anniversary

Richard and Arlene (Geske) Trewyn of Whitewater will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 5, 2022. They were married October 5th, 1957, at the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. The couple’s family includes two children, Donna, and Bill, and three grandchildren. Donna (Trewyn) and William Knilans have two...
WHITEWATER, WI
Fort Fire Department responds to house fire

Update: The Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page has reported that the fire in the 400 block of Edward St., Fort Atkinson, has rekindled. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has responded to a call of “flames showing on the second floor.” The scanner posted its update at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen agencies responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at a home in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the fire on the 400 block of Edwards Street and called in other departments to assist. Volunteer firefighters and members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on scene.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit

OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Stuff the Bus (at the schools)

After many years of co-sponsoring Stuff the Bus, the Whitewater FFA is passing the torch to Whitewater Unified School District Student Councils. The Student Councils, along with Nelson’s Bus Service, will be supporting the food drive. Please support Stuff the Bus under new management; your support goes a long way for those in need.
WHITEWATER, WI
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire

CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
CEDARBURG, WI
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Obituaries
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
PORTAGE, WI
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...

