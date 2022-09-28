ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)

Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
Variety

‘White Noise’ Director Noah Baumbach Says He Never Saw Don DeLillo’s Novel as ‘Unfilmable’ at New York Film Festival’s Opening Night

Long before “Marriage Story” writer-director Noah Baumbach was attached to Netflix’s “White Noise,” several filmmakers mounted attempts to adapt the notoriously “unfilmable” novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. Variety reported in 2004 that “The Addams Family” director Barry Sonnenfeld was on board to direct the film, known as his “longtime passion project.” The torch was then handed off to Michael Almereyda, best known for his 2000 film “Hamlet” starring Ethan Hawke, after Uri Singer acquired the rights to DeLillo’s novel. Baumbach’s “White Noise” served as the opening night screening for the 60th annual New York Film Festival on Friday,...
TheWrap

Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology

The new horror film from Paramount Pictures concerns a young doctor (Sosie Bacon) who, after a patient kills themselves in front of her, uncovers a vast and bizarre mystery involving a demonic curse that causes some very unsettling smiles. It’s a terrific little horror movie, full of genuinely scary moments and indelible images. If you head to a theater this weekend to watch, you will undoubtedly be surrounded by screaming viewers (yourself probably included).
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Virgin River’: Annette O’Toole Loves Playing Hope Because the Character Isn’t ‘Boring’

Virgin River has been winning over Netflix viewers since it first premiered in 2019. The show centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her now-fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Though their relationship is the show’s focal point, the other Virgin River residents are also major players in the show. Hope (Annette O’Toole), the town’s mayor, has been the …
BGR.com

She-Hulk episode 7 features the most puzzling twist of the series

Two episodes are left in She-Hulk after episode 7 premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday, and it sure looks like we’re getting closer to finding out who the show’s real villain is. There’s no question that there’s a baddie out there that has yet to surface, and episode 7 got us closer to the big reveal.
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in October 2022

October is here, which means a bevy of new titles available to watch on HBO and HBO Max. First and foremost, however, we have the highly anticipated “The White Lotus” Season 2, which debuts on Oct. 30 on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max at the same time. New location, new characters (save for Jennifer Coolidge from Season 1), same music.
