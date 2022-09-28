Read full article on original website
Related
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)
Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
Megyn Kelly Slams Olivia Wilde’s Dragging of Jordan Peterson as Out of Step With #MeToo: ‘You Were Not There’
Conservative media personality Jordan Peterson made headlines Thursday after being brought to tears over Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” while interviewing with Piers Morgan – and Megyn Kelly is rushing to his defense by bashing Wilde and her film: “Screw her!”. Earlier this month,...
‘Prince Andrew: Banished’ Trailer Spotlights Recklessness and Abuse of a Royal Black Sheep (Video)
“Prince Andrew: Banished” exposes the recklessness of the titular royal black sheep who nudged his way into controversy amidst accusations of abuse and a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The documentary, which streams on Peacock Oct. 5, explores the tumultuous life of Queen Elizabeth II’s second son through interviews with...
‘White Noise’ Director Noah Baumbach Says He Never Saw Don DeLillo’s Novel as ‘Unfilmable’ at New York Film Festival’s Opening Night
Long before “Marriage Story” writer-director Noah Baumbach was attached to Netflix’s “White Noise,” several filmmakers mounted attempts to adapt the notoriously “unfilmable” novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. Variety reported in 2004 that “The Addams Family” director Barry Sonnenfeld was on board to direct the film, known as his “longtime passion project.” The torch was then handed off to Michael Almereyda, best known for his 2000 film “Hamlet” starring Ethan Hawke, after Uri Singer acquired the rights to DeLillo’s novel. Baumbach’s “White Noise” served as the opening night screening for the 60th annual New York Film Festival on Friday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Masked Singer': Hummingbird May Have Fooled the Judges, but Not His Bandmate
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 8 of “The Masked Singer”.) It was only a matter of time before the NSYNC member made it to “The Masked Singer” stage, considering his name has been tossed out by the judges a handful of times over previous seasons. Yet, somehow, he was able to fool the judges panel when finally standing before them on stage.
Ava DuVernay Named Guest Artistic Director of AFI Fest 2022
DuVernay has selected three independent films amplifying the voices and vision of women directors to showcase
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The new horror film from Paramount Pictures concerns a young doctor (Sosie Bacon) who, after a patient kills themselves in front of her, uncovers a vast and bizarre mystery involving a demonic curse that causes some very unsettling smiles. It’s a terrific little horror movie, full of genuinely scary moments and indelible images. If you head to a theater this weekend to watch, you will undoubtedly be surrounded by screaming viewers (yourself probably included).
‘Art & Krimes by Krimes’ Review: Thoughtful Doc Explores an Artist’s Approach to Broken Systems
Director Alysa Nahmias explores the life and work of Jesse Krimes in a manner that feels true to the former convict's aesthetic
‘Virgin River’: Annette O’Toole Loves Playing Hope Because the Character Isn’t ‘Boring’
Virgin River has been winning over Netflix viewers since it first premiered in 2019. The show centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her now-fiancé Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Though their relationship is the show’s focal point, the other Virgin River residents are also major players in the show. Hope (Annette O’Toole), the town’s mayor, has been the …
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Captures the Best and Worst of Low-Budget Westerns
The film's handful of grace notes are overpowered by lots of cut-short scenes that seem to signal the director's impatience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coolio Remembered by Ice Cube, Flava Flav, Michelle Pfeiffer, ‘Weird’ Al and More
Following the sad news that Grammy-winning rap legend Coolio had died Wednesday just 59 years old, his peers and admirers in hip hop and Hollywood paid tribute to the rapper. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had recently played the 2022 Riot Festival and had shows lined up in the coming weeks, and his death came a shock to fans and friends alike.
Trevor Noah to Leave ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years
Noah revealed his plans during the taping of Thursday Night's episode
She-Hulk episode 7 features the most puzzling twist of the series
Two episodes are left in She-Hulk after episode 7 premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday, and it sure looks like we’re getting closer to finding out who the show’s real villain is. There’s no question that there’s a baddie out there that has yet to surface, and episode 7 got us closer to the big reveal.
Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in October 2022
October is here, which means a bevy of new titles available to watch on HBO and HBO Max. First and foremost, however, we have the highly anticipated “The White Lotus” Season 2, which debuts on Oct. 30 on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max at the same time. New location, new characters (save for Jennifer Coolidge from Season 1), same music.
‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’ Review: Disney’s Magic Kingdom Takes a Hit in Sobering Documentary
Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney and grandniece of Walt, uses her family company as a case study in corporate heartlessness
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Reviews: Critics Love the Sanderson Sister Reunion, But Not So Much the Story
The sequel has critics split between welcome nostalgia and "saccharine sweetness"
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
A Month Before Filming, ‘Do Revenge’ Director Moved Production to Atlanta to Keep Maya Hawke in the Cast
Filmmaker Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson takes TheWrap inside the making of the Netflix film
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0