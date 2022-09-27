ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal

That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
WWE
Fightful

Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Crazzy Steve
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return

After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
WWE
PWMania

Big Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE Extreme Rules will feature a major “I Quit” match. Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest in singles action on Monday night’s RAW. Following the match, Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an unexpected return. Edge rescued Riddle and and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then stated that he never quits and that he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in a “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match

Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Axs Tv#Combat#Bound For Glory
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Rick Boogs Note, Nathan Frazer/NXT, More

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter today to praise Candice LeRae and congratulate her on her return to WWE. She wrote,. “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (9/29/22)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The aftermath of Victory Road 2022. *Monster’s Ball: Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch. *Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022

The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Saraya Expected To “Wrestle In Some Capacity” For AEW

New AEW signing Saraya is expected to wrestle for the company despite being uncleared for competition for years by WWE. In December 2017, the then-Paige suffered an injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement which was announced in April 2018. Earlier this year, Saraya’s contract with WWE expired and...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman Set For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out a press release today, announcing a match between Willie Mack and Calvin Tankman for MLW Fightland in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman for MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return, Debuting A New Move

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, was streaming on her YouTube channel recently when she shared some thoughts about WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans who have been tracking the clues left by WWE via QR codes during their shows have speculated that it could mean the return of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Rousey is excited about the possibility of Wyatt returning to the Fed, and that if he does come back, that he doesn’t come alone. You can read highlights (and see highlights of her YouTube stream) below:
WWE
411mania.com

Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy