Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
61-year-old woman dies after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was shot twice Wednesday night in a Raleigh neighborhood near Oberlin Road. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, died from her injuries. A call went out at 9:15 p.m., when police responded to...
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police found Rodney Clark, 21, around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. Officers and detectives are on the scene investigating the circumstances of the incidents. Crabtree Creek Trail is closed as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is...
23-year-old Durham woman charged with murder after man's body found stuffed in trunk
DURHAM, N.C. — A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after a man's body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at a Durham apartment complex. The Durham Police Department said on Sept. 13 they found Jivon Cherry, 39, from Durham, in a car parked at the Falls Pointe at the Park Apartments.
NC man dies, likely from carbon monoxide poisoning, during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
Clayton woman dies in car crash, police working to determine if weather played a role
CLAYTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old Clayton woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Authorities pronounced Morgan Justine Stough dead at the scene. Clayton police said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road, struck and tree sustained heavy damage. Authorities said...
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check...
Driver charged with DWI after head-on crash in Smithfield that severely injured one
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Authorities said the driver of a pick-up truck crossed the center line on Saturday morning and collided head-on with a BMW on U.S. Route 301 in Smithfield. The crash closed the highway in Smithfield for several hours, according to the Smithfield Police Department. The driver of...
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
Clayton woman dies in car crash after sliding off wet road
CLAYTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old Clayton woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Authorities pronounced Morgan Justine Stough dead at the scene. Clayton police said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road, struck and tree sustained heavy damage. Authorities said...
Halloween decoration depicting man hanging from tree comes down in Harnett County after complaints
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Halloween decoration in Harnett County has come down after sparking controversy within the community and online. This display, shared hundreds of times on Facebook, shows what appears to be a fully-dressed man with his hands tied behind his back hanging from a tree outside a home in Coats.
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
Behind three Maye touchdowns, UNC leads Virginia Tech at halftime
UNC – Drake Maye 1 run (Noah Burnette kick), 12:37. Key plays: Maye 24-yard pass to Josh Downs on 4th-and-7 from the VT 43. Downs had an 18-yard reception on the next play to set up Maye's second touchdown run of the season. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 4:18. North Carolina 14, Virginia Tech 3.
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
No. 6 Wake Forest uses big 3rd quarter to win at No. 17 Knightdale
Knightdale, N.C. — No. 6 Wake Forest used a big third quarter to pull away from No. 17 Knightdale on Thursday, earning a 35-21 win on the road. Running back Michael Dipasquale scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars, who improved to 5-1 on the year. The loss was Knightdale’s first of the year, and the Knights also hold a 5-1 record.
