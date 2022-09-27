ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall

Police found Rodney Clark, 21, around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. Officers and detectives are on the scene investigating the circumstances of the incidents. Crabtree Creek Trail is closed as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Unc Chapel Hill#Violent Crime#Unc Hospitals
WRAL News

One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Clayton woman dies in car crash after sliding off wet road

CLAYTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old Clayton woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Authorities pronounced Morgan Justine Stough dead at the scene. Clayton police said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road, struck and tree sustained heavy damage. Authorities said...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Wake Forest uses big 3rd quarter to win at No. 17 Knightdale

Knightdale, N.C. — No. 6 Wake Forest used a big third quarter to pull away from No. 17 Knightdale on Thursday, earning a 35-21 win on the road. Running back Michael Dipasquale scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars, who improved to 5-1 on the year. The loss was Knightdale’s first of the year, and the Knights also hold a 5-1 record.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy