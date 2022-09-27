ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team

Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal

Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
Jake Roberts Says His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished

On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, current AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has said that his autobiography is nearly finished. According to Roberts, the book will be completed within the next month. Talking to Conrad Thompson, Roberts shared...
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health

After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For September 30, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for September 30, 2022!. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Sikoa hits the Swinging Solo for the win. Winners: Sami Zayn. Moss tries to attack Zayn after the match, but Sikoa makes the save. Backstage, Zayn and...
The Latest On WWE & Hulu, 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale, More

The WWE content that is available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. Previously, the content was listed as expiring today. In recent weeks, negotiations between WWE and Hulu have been ongoing. Tickets for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at the Alamodome in San Antonio are now...
Earl Hebner Gives His Thoughts On The Ultimate Warrior

During a recent livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, legendary referee Earl Hebner commented on his history with the Ultimate Warrior and whether getting his shirt ripped by Hulk Hogan was a pre-planned spot. You can check out some highlights from the livestream below:. On whether getting his shirt ripped...
The Updated Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Card

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 7th from Albany, New York. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 card below:. Impact World Championship Match:. Josh...
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian

As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Several matches have been announced for the go-home show to Bound for Glory on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The show will air next Thursday night on AXS TV. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (9/29/22)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The aftermath of Victory Road 2022. *Monster’s Ball: Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch. *Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve.
Bayley Reveals Her Future Plans In WWE; Her Dream Opponent

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year. The injury forced her to remain out of action for over a year. She returned at SummerSlam and revealed her new alliance with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shira). During a recent appearance on “The Five...
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
