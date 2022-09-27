Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team
Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Roberts Says His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished
On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, current AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has said that his autobiography is nearly finished. According to Roberts, the book will be completed within the next month. Talking to Conrad Thompson, Roberts shared...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health
After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For September 30, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for September 30, 2022!. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Sikoa hits the Swinging Solo for the win. Winners: Sami Zayn. Moss tries to attack Zayn after the match, but Sikoa makes the save. Backstage, Zayn and...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On WWE & Hulu, 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale, More
The WWE content that is available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. Previously, the content was listed as expiring today. In recent weeks, negotiations between WWE and Hulu have been ongoing. Tickets for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at the Alamodome in San Antonio are now...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Gives His Thoughts On The Ultimate Warrior
During a recent livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, legendary referee Earl Hebner commented on his history with the Ultimate Warrior and whether getting his shirt ripped by Hulk Hogan was a pre-planned spot. You can check out some highlights from the livestream below:. On whether getting his shirt ripped...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Card
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 7th from Albany, New York. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 card below:. Impact World Championship Match:. Josh...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Several matches have been announced for the go-home show to Bound for Glory on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The show will air next Thursday night on AXS TV. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (9/29/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The aftermath of Victory Road 2022. *Monster’s Ball: Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch. *Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Her Future Plans In WWE; Her Dream Opponent
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year. The injury forced her to remain out of action for over a year. She returned at SummerSlam and revealed her new alliance with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shira). During a recent appearance on “The Five...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestlers From Tampa, FL Backstage At Dynamite, Saraya Pulled From Monster Mania
AEW wrestlers Jay Lethal and The Gunn Club are in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings. They made the trip from Tampa, FL despite Tony Khan saying that talent who lived in Florida did not have to show up at the TV tapings due to Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0