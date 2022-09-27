ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide

Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Beer and wine on tap for Elkhorn’s annual Oktoberfest event Oct. 15

Blink and you’ll have missed September, which means one of the biggest area events of the fall is rapidly approaching. The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Elkhorn in Veterans Park. The event will feature craft and draft beers,...
ELKHORN, WI
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist

WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Clearing Stick Egg Fries

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Captain Mikes, 5118 6th Ave., is famous for unique and creative burger creations, amazing mac and cheese,...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Coldest morning of the season with a freeze in some hometowns

Thursday was the coldest morning of the season in southeast Wisconsin with almost everyone seeing lows in the 30s. There was a widespread frost for everyone except right near the Lake in Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Some hometowns even got down into the low 30s with the first freeze of the season.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha area’s 2022 haunted attractions

Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark. If you’re up for being scared, check out these Kenosha County attractions:. dr Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest

WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
wgnradio.com

How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest

Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
lakecountybanner.com

Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday

The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Jennifer Geer

McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall

For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
CHICAGO, IL
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the schedule for the 2022 Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference has been celebrating ghosts, ghouls, aliens, cryptids, and the folks who love them since 2015. Founded by journalist and author (and Milwaukee Record contributor) Tea Krulos, MPC is a homegrown affair that punches above its weight: panel discussions, special guests, vendors, ghost walks, live music, films, and spooky afterparties are just some of the things you can expect from MPC.
MILWAUKEE, WI

