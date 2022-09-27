Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, ILChicago Food KingGrayslake, IL
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
mywalworthcounty.com
Beer and wine on tap for Elkhorn’s annual Oktoberfest event Oct. 15
Blink and you’ll have missed September, which means one of the biggest area events of the fall is rapidly approaching. The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Elkhorn in Veterans Park. The event will feature craft and draft beers,...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist
WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Clearing Stick Egg Fries
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Captain Mikes, 5118 6th Ave., is famous for unique and creative burger creations, amazing mac and cheese,...
CBS 58
Coldest morning of the season with a freeze in some hometowns
Thursday was the coldest morning of the season in southeast Wisconsin with almost everyone seeing lows in the 30s. There was a widespread frost for everyone except right near the Lake in Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Some hometowns even got down into the low 30s with the first freeze of the season.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha area’s 2022 haunted attractions
Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark. If you’re up for being scared, check out these Kenosha County attractions:. dr Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm,...
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
wgnradio.com
How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest
Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
lakecountybanner.com
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Chicago area natives ride out monster storm in Florida
Several Chicago-area natives who now live in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Ian, which has devastated Southwest Florida.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the schedule for the 2022 Milwaukee Paranormal Conference
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference has been celebrating ghosts, ghouls, aliens, cryptids, and the folks who love them since 2015. Founded by journalist and author (and Milwaukee Record contributor) Tea Krulos, MPC is a homegrown affair that punches above its weight: panel discussions, special guests, vendors, ghost walks, live music, films, and spooky afterparties are just some of the things you can expect from MPC.
