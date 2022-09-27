Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Daily Athenaeum
Mon County BOE reaffirms decision to ban pride flags in schools
The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags displayed in classrooms, pending further discussion. Last month, board members ordered the removal of pride flags from schools across the county after reassessing a policy established in 2020. The decision prompted many to protest Tuesday’s board meeting where the policy was revisited for public discussion.
WDTV
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, addressed reports he received that students were threatened by some teachers with possible suspension from school for walking out on Wednesday. Nearly 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest pride flags being banned in schools....
WDTV
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
The Recorddelta
One on One: Upshur County Commissioner Doug Bush
BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Commission welcomed new Commissioner Douglas (Doug) K. Bush as he was officially sworn into office on Friday, September 16. Commissioner Bush offered information to The Record Delta to allow the community members to get to know him. Commissioner Bush is married to Ann Trainer...
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
West Virginia woman sentenced for 2020 murder of her husband
A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her husband in March of 2020.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
Buckhannon woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges
A Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Upshur County.
The Recorddelta
Lights, camera, action: Feature film to shoot in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, September 26, producers for the film company JC Films hosted an informational meeting at the Public Safety Complex, located at 24 South Florida Street. JC Films is producing and filming a faith-based movie titled “In God’s Time” with several scenes to take place right here in Buckhannon! Producers are inviting the community to get involved in the project. Read more to see how you can take part in this big event for our town.
WDTV
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
