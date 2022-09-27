ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Mon County BOE reaffirms decision to ban pride flags in schools

The Monongalia County Board of Education is sticking to its decision to remove pride flags displayed in classrooms, pending further discussion. Last month, board members ordered the removal of pride flags from schools across the county after reassessing a policy established in 2020. The decision prompted many to protest Tuesday’s board meeting where the policy was revisited for public discussion.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Buckhannon, WV
Health
City
Buckhannon, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denison University#West Virginia University#Medical School#Cancer Research#University Of Cincinnati#Medical Services#General Health#Ccwv#Community Care#Governmental Advocacy#Aafp#The White House#West Virginians
The Recorddelta

One on One: Upshur County Commissioner Doug Bush

BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Commission welcomed new Commissioner Douglas (Doug) K. Bush as he was officially sworn into office on Friday, September 16. Commissioner Bush offered information to The Record Delta to allow the community members to get to know him. Commissioner Bush is married to Ann Trainer...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cancer
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
The Recorddelta

Lights, camera, action: Feature film to shoot in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, September 26, producers for the film company JC Films hosted an informational meeting at the Public Safety Complex, located at 24 South Florida Street. JC Films is producing and filming a faith-based movie titled “In God’s Time” with several scenes to take place right here in Buckhannon! Producers are inviting the community to get involved in the project. Read more to see how you can take part in this big event for our town.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy