Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is warning of fentanyl made to look like candy. Callahan says the information comes from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Callahan says he has not seen the candy-like drug in Grundy County, but says there has been an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. Callahan notes that it is usually in the form of "cutting" or adding it to other drugs for various reasons. Callahan believes that the candy-like fentanyl could be targeted more toward young people.

GRUNDY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO