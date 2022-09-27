Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Early voting opens throughout most of Illinois Thursday
Early voting opens Thursday throughout most of Illinois at county clerk's offices. In Kendall County, that's at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville. Beginning October 24 early voting will also be at the Montgomery Branch of the Oswego Public Library at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery and at Oswego Village Hall 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego.
WSPY NEWS
Tri-County Kiwanis groups disbands
The Sandwich-based Tri-County Kiwanis is disbanding due to a lack a membership, according to a press release from the group. The group was around for twelve years and participated in annual projects to help children in the community. Some of the programs included Go Baby Go which provided modified ride-on cars for young children with disabilities, Christmas in March which delivered food to those in need in the community, and Fruit of Room which provided fresh fruit to local elementary school students.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville City Council approves chicken ordinance
The Yorkville City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of allowing backyard chickens in some parts of town. Several home owners associations in Yorkville already have rules prohibiting backyard chickens. The measure passed with a six to two vote. Aldermen Ken Koch and Seaver Tarulis both voted against it. Koch...
WSPY NEWS
Judith A. Reese, 80
Judith A. Reese, 80, of Serena, IL passed away on September 25, 2022. Judy was born on October 9, 1941 in Sandwich, IL to Jerome and Helen (Hutchinson) Peterson. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Judy is survived by 2 children, James (Peggy) Anderson of Sheridan, IL, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
'Take Back the Night' event to bring awareness to domestic violence prevention
An inaugural "Take Back the Night" event to raise awareness of domestic violence prevention is happening Saturday from four to seven at the Kendall County Sheriff's Office in Yorkville. It's located at 1102 Cornell Lane. The event will include guest speakers, information tables from groups involved in assisting survivors of...
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council approves incentive agreement with gas station
The Plano City Council on Monday voted to approve a development agreement with the future Gas N Wash gas station that will be at the corner of Eldamain Road and Route 34. The agreement allows the company to keep some of the sales taxes generated from the property to recoup the cost of expanding water and sewer utilities to the site. City Attorney Bill Thomas says a development agreement must meet several standards.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police hosting document shredding event
The Oswego Police Department is hosting a free document shredding event on Saturday, October 15 at the Oswego Public Works Department located at 100 Theodore Drive beginning at nine. The event will continue until one or when the trucks are full. People can bring up to three large file boxes...
WSPY NEWS
Testimony keeps killer behind bars
While two Illinois Prisoner Review Board members had made up their minds before the vote, the testimonies by the family of Margie Stirn may have turned the decisions for nine other members to lock up Major Morris, Jr. in his prison cell for another five years. Your browser does not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County coroner warning of candy-like fentanyl
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is warning of fentanyl made to look like candy. Callahan says the information comes from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Callahan says he has not seen the candy-like drug in Grundy County, but says there has been an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. Callahan notes that it is usually in the form of "cutting" or adding it to other drugs for various reasons. Callahan believes that the candy-like fentanyl could be targeted more toward young people.
WSPY NEWS
James F. “Jim” Johnson, 88
James F. “Jim” Johnson, 88, of Leland, IL passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022at Northwestern/Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born October 14, 1933 in Evergreen Park, IL the son of Forrest and Margaret (Jensen) Johnson. He married Mary Ann McCarthy on September 12, 1959 in Roseland, IL. He was a member of The Antique Motor Club. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a school crossing guard at the Leland School for 20 years. He loved fishing and working on his antique motors. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
WSPY NEWS
Patching underway on I-39 in LaSalle County
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says that construction work is underway on I-39 in LaSalle County. The work will cover 36 miles from the Marshall County Line to just south of the Lee County Line. There will be ramp closures beginning on Monday, October 10 to Friday, October 14...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor
An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced
A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. convicted on the charge of Aggravated Battery by a jury in Grundy County this afternoon. Day one of testimony was heard on Tuesday. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019.
WSPY NEWS
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Woman Killed in Semi vs. Pedestrian Incident
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating a pedestrian vs. Semi tractor. (no trailer) incident that claimed the life of a 20 year old Morris lady. The incident occurred around midnight Friday September 30th. Callahan states Virginia Hayes was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Pine...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego teen wins medal in international karate contest
An Oswego High School student won a bronze medal in the World Shotokan Karate Association championship last month. The event was held in Liverpool, England. Kasside Leasure is sixteen now and a junior in high school, but she first started learning karate at the age of four through the Oswegoland Park District.
WSPY NEWS
Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary Softball Team Appeared in State Tournament
The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School Softball team appeared in the Class 1A State Tournament last weekend. Head Softball Coach Pat Starwalt spoke with WCSJ about getting to the state tournament. Starwalt said they lost to Hardin Calhoun 4-1 in the state quarterfinal game. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WSPY NEWS
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
WSPY NEWS
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury
One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville resident scammed out of $1,000 in gift card scheme
Yorkville police say a resident was scammed out of $1,000 in a gift card scam. A police report says the victim had received text messages purporting to be from Amazon saying that their account was hacked. The scammers told the victims to buy $1,000 in Target gift cards to correct...
Comments / 0