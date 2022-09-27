Read full article on original website
John J. Gillitzer May 16, 1933 - September 24, 2022
John J. Gillitzer, 89 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. He was born May 16, 1933, the son of Aloysius and Anna (McNamara) Gillitzer. John married Norma Check on April 30, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He worked at General Motors in Janesville before going to work on the farm in rural Prairie du Chien in 1959. He also worked at the FS fertilizer plant and as a welder for Bituma for several years. John was an active member of the Rural Bridgeport and Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 55 years and served as fire chief for the last 23 years of his career with the department. He was also an officer of the County Fire Association. John hosted the Crawford County Dairy Breakfast twice and was very active in his community. He won numerous awards for this service including the Century Farm Award, State Corn Picking Champion, Crawford County Conservation Award, and the State Eagle Fire Fighter Award. He enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, watching baseball, welding, and telling good stories about growing up. John was a great whistler; you always knew where he was by the sound of his whistle. John’s wife, Norma, preceded him in death on April 10, 2022.
Marie (Gurskey) Muehlbauer January 16, 1937 - September 12, 2022
Marie (Gurskey) Muehlbauer, 85 of Lake Havasu City AZ., formally of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully Sept 12, 2022 with her loving daughter Carole by her side. She was born in Merrill Jan. 16, 1937 the daughter of Peter and Grace Gurskey. Marie married her loving husband, Marvin Muehlbauer in Merrill on June 23, 1956. Together they owned and operated CarQuest Auto Parts of Prairie du Chien for 25+ years. Marie was a proud, lifelong member of the Lions Club International. In the early days, she served as an eye-runner, helping to transport organs for implantation to those in need from PDC to Madison. In 2007, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This award is the highest honor of recognition to acknowledge, an individual's dedication to humanitarian service by the Lions Club International Foundation. She was the secretary of the local chapter of Lions Club for many years and loved helping out with the Lake Havasu City's Balloon Fest every year. In Marie's spare time she loved working in her rose and gladiolas garden and taking great pride in the large blooms she produced yearly. She had a love of reading, Danielle Steel being her favorite, knitting, and crocheting. She spent countless hours volunteering at her local church doing whatever needed to be done. Most of all she loved collecting snowman and angels throughout the years. Her snowman collection reached over 5,000 from all over the US, in all shape and colors. Along with her snowman collection she had 700 angels that she treasured as well.
IEDA downtown walk around identifies Monona strengths and challenges
Monona hosted two officials from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) on Sept. 21, as part of a “downtown walk around” to identify community strengths and challenges—as well as potential opportunities to tackle those challenges. Monona Chamber and Economic Development Executive Director Ardie Kuhse and Monona Mayor Grant Langhus were among those who gathered at the community center to hear preliminary feedback from Jim Thompson and Jim Engle. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
Prairie girls beat Platteville
Lindsey Nolan (17) battles at the net as Greenlee Krahn (4) gets ready against visiting Platteville Thursday night. (Photos by Ted Pennekamp)
Meeting set for Oct. 11 on historic design guidelines
The Guttenberg Historic Preservation Commission is excited to announce that they received a Certified Local Government grant from the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service to develop Design Guidelines for the Front Street Historic District. A public meeting will be held about the project on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
$5.5 million awarded for Stage 2 of McGregor Lake Project
Work on Stage 1 of the McGregor Lake Project has continued throughout the summer of 2022 and is expected to wrap up this fall. The bid for Stage 2 has been awarded and work is expected to be completed in 2025. The cost of the entire project (Stages 1 and 2) will be about $24 million. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
Businesses recognized at chamber of commerce banquet
Accepting the award for Crossing Rivers Health Hospital of Prairie du Chien are Jim Smith, Foundation Board President; Kerry Campbell, Chief Clinical Officer; Chris Brophy, Chief Executive Officer; Jenny Pritchett, Chief Operating Officer; Sasha Dull, Chief Development Officer; Carlos Cantero, Jr.; Hospital Board of Directors; and Geoff Mandala, Chief Financial Officer. (Photos by Linda Ginkel)
Prairie wins Homecoming game
Prairie’s Kurt Wall begins a 46-yard touchdown run against visiting River Valley in Prairie’s Homecoming game Friday night. (Photos by Ted Pennekamp)
Opera House Players return to Volga City Opera House with dinner theater show
The Opera House Players rehearse for the dinner theater production of “Glorious!” at the Volga City Opera House. It’s the first time since “Singing in the Rain” almost 25 years ago that OHP will take the stage in Volga.
$10,000 prize winning hole-in-one
Bill Leonhart of Guttenberg shot a hole-in-one on number 8, winning a $10,000 prize at the Guttenberg Golf Course and Country Club during a SART fund-raising event. (Photo submitted)
