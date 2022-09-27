Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer
Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot. If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far
Jujutsu Kaisen returns in 2023
dexerto.com
Hellraiser review: Horror update looks great, but lacks danger and scares of the original
Some 35 years since the release of the original Hellraiser, a new team both behind and in front of the camera have such sights to show you. But while their iteration looks amazing, it lacks the danger, and raw sexual intensity of the 1987 movie, making it a less interesting watch.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4 has a Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg
Andor Episode 4 has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg connected to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Year after year, Lucasfilm fail to grant me my wish: all I want from the Star Wars franchise is for The Force Unleashed to be made canon. The first game was released in 2008,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield
Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
dexerto.com
Now You See Me 3: Cast, plot and everything we know
Will the Four Horsemen and the mysterious Eye return for Now You See Me 3 and what kinds of tricks will they have up their sleeves?. Now You See Me, a 2013 movie about a group of bank-robbing magicians, was a surprise hit thanks to superb acting, colorful fight scenes, and an end twist that had most audiences begging the magician to reveal their secret.
dexerto.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene, explained
Hocus Pocus 2 has a small post-credits scene involving a cat, but what does it mean for the future of the franchise?. Hocus Pocus is back, witches! The sequel to the nostalgic cult classic has finally dropped on Disney+ , and after almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stop them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
She-Hulk: Man-Bull, El Águila, Saracen & Porcupine, explained
She-Hulk Episode 7 introduces four new characters: Man-Bull, El Águila, Saracen, and Porcupine – but who are they, and how do they compare to the comics?. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a bit of a penchant for playing with low-level Marvel characters. So far, we’ve seen the return of Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination, as well as the debuts of Donny Blaze, The Wrecking Crew, Mr Immortal, and Intelligencia.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
French Twitch star Terracid under fire for pretending to shoot himself on stream
French Twitch streamer ‘Terracid’ shocked viewers after pretending to shoot himself with what appears to be a BB gun during a live broadcast. Terracid is a French Twitch streamer who boasts over 812,000 followers on the platform, along with 1.6 million Twitter followers. The broadcaster was in the...
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars scheme: Release date, how it works & rewards
Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program aims to reward players with exclusive points that can be used to redeem on special collectible items and store purchases, so here’s how it works. For most PlayStation users, playing games provides enough joy and entertainment, but Sony aims to go one step...
dexerto.com
Armor Wars: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know so far about Armor Wars, Don Cheadle’s solo MCU movie, including whether there’s a release date and trailer, cast, plot, and other details. Boom, you looking for this? When the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with Iron Man in 2008, Rhodey was played by Terrence Howard, who famously quipped, “Next time, baby” while looking at the suits at the end of the film.
Comments / 0