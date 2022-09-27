Hurricane Ian strengthens, Florida landfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian makes landfall
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. As Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday, Floridians were keeping an anxious eye on the storm that is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon in Florida. That included the operators of the state's popular theme parks.
Hurricane Ian's strength captured by International Space Station cameras: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday. The storm is growing stronger after making landfall on the western tip of Cuba. It is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Tampa and St. Petersburg are among...
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving CA farmworkers right to vote on union matters by mail
SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will expand union rights for farmworkers. AB 2183, or California's Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), in addition to the existing in-person voting process.
New California laws make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two new bills that make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters in California, a crime that is on the rise, mostly because of how valuable the precious metals are that can be sold as scrap and how quickly they can be stolen. The...
