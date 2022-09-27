ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian strengthens, Florida landfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon

By Cristiana Mesquita, Ccurt Anderson, Associated Press via
KGO
 2 days ago
KGO

Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE
KGO

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving CA farmworkers right to vote on union matters by mail

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will expand union rights for farmworkers. AB 2183, or California's Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), in addition to the existing in-person voting process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
