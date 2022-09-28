Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
WSFA
Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
New Alabama gun database aims to keep guns away from criminals
Next month, a new gun database is expected to go live in Alabama, listing those who are not allowed to have a gun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
WSFA
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
WSFA
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division Statewide Network Outage
Montgomery, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners are unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide, however, online services are still available.
Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
WSFA
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
USDA dropping oral rabies vaccines for raccoons across North Alabama
The process of dropping oral rabies vaccines (ORV) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) across Alabama begins on Saturday.
WSFA
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
Comments / 0