Alabama State

WSFA

Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
AUBURN, AL
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
MOUNT MEIGS, AL

