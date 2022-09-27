Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 5 prediction: Can Tigers keep it close against Georgia?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Does Missouri have a prayer?. The Tigers are anywhere from a 28- to 29-point underdog Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, the reigning national champion and the favorite to capture the championship again this year, currently at +175 at FanDuel.com. The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC), set for...
MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd
The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia. The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October. While the Tigers achieved...
