WLWT 5
ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – September 29, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Dejuan M. Edwards, age 25 of Reynoldsburg for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:05am Injury Crash. Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District, the...
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
countynewsonline.org
Deputies investigate crash in which a Greenville woman was killed
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 PM advising of a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49. 25 year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at SR 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
Semi truck carrying cars destroyed after overnight fire on I-70 in Clayton
CLAYTON — The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 is shut down near Crestway Road after a semi-truck trailer caught fire overnight in Clayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m., according to OSHP dispatch. Dispatch confirmed to us that no one...
hometownstations.com
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
peakofohio.com
Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash
A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
Springfield firefighter and colleagues continue to recover from accident that put him in a hospital
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter remained in a hospital Friday, recovering from injuries he suffered in a fall during a house fire. The firefighter’s colleagues, affected by the injury city fire rescue division Chief Brian Miller describes as one of the most serious the department has had in quite some time, are continuing to recover as well.
Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County
MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
Crews respond to fire in West Milton
WEST MILTON — Crews are working to extinguish a fire in West Milton Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of North Main Street around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. On social media West Milton Fire Company said that mutual aid from other agencies were called...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
dayton.com
East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side
The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
2 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle in Champaign County Wednesday. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened in the area of Runkle Road and Kite Road around 4:30 p.m. According to the...
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
countynewsonline.org
Information wanted!
A 2012 Kia, red Sedona mini van (similar to the one shown) with Ohio license plate HRX5087 was stolen from our city on the north end of town last night. We also had numerous vehicles damaged and thefts occur in the same area. Please contact our dispatch at 937-548-1103 if...
