Detroit, MI

Detroit police release photo of suspect who hit man with his car in Detroit parking lot, leaving him in critical condition

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a suspect who hit another man with his car during an altercation in a parking lot Monday morning.

It all unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the city’s northwest side, according to police.

Two men, driving separate cars, both pulled into a store parking lot in the area of Joy and Greenfield Roads and got into a verbal altercation. WDIV in Detroit reported Monday the two men knew each other and had both pulled into the parking lot of a liquor store.

A 53-year-old man was walking back to his car, according to the report, when the other ran him over in a black Buick sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

Police released a photo of the suspect and his vehicle on Tuesday and are asking for tips in identifying him.

Photo credit Detroit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows something about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

