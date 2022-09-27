Read full article on original website
Rail unions emphasize positives of their tentative deal to avoid strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The two biggest U.S. railroad unions were working Wednesday ahead of key ratification votes to dispel rumors about the contract deals that averted a potentially devastating nationwide strike. The unions have been fighting rumors on social media that they would impose the deals on workers...
Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid
(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — The roar of jet engines returned to Offutt Air Force Base at 2:08 p.m. Friday, on a new runway that took more than a decade to fund and fully rebuild. Congress and the Air Force spent $172 million remaking the 80-year-old runway. They spent another $45 million moving the 55th Wing to […] The post Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar 'Intersections' project for South Omaha
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections” campus could move on,...
Omaha city council approves $300,000 snow removal inspector plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council agreed to pay up to $300,000 for contractors to inspect neighborhood snow removal. They don't actually do the work of removing snow, rather they inspect the snow removal already done. Council member Vinny Palermo said it's a waste of city tax money. "A...
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
What is the Military Entrance and Processing Station in Omaha?
The Military Entrance and Processing Station (MEPS) in Omaha is one of several dozen locations in the U.S. where recruits are thoroughly vetted before entering one of the branches of the armed forces
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces a Traffic Change for the Bellevue 36th Street Project
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on 36th Street, between Bline Avenue and Leawood Drive, will be shifted to the new east lanes Tuesday, October 4th at 9 a.m. In addition to the traffic switch, the intersections of Lockbourne Drive and Granada Parkway will also be reopened.
Douglas County sets property tax rate, likely costing homeowners more money
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County homeowners will likely be paying more money next year for county services. The board of commissioners voted on Tuesday 5-1 to not change the tax levy. The rate will stay at 0.29559, a rate that has stayed steady for several years. That means property...
How Council Bluffs avoided the nationwide teacher shortage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - This is Riley Newman’s first-grade class. She’s teaching them phonetics. Riley just graduated from college in Arizona, originally from California. Now she’s bringing her love for teaching to kids in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “I have always loved the classroom, and I feel...
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
The 55th Wing is returning to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha this week
(Omaha, NE) -- The Air Force reconnaissance jets and command and control aircraft are coming back to Omaha. The planes from the 55th Wing have been based at the Lincoln Airport for the last year and a half while a main runway was being re-built at Offutt Air Force Base. The new runway is named Runway 13-31, representing its approach -- 130 degrees from the northwest, 310 degrees from the southeast. There'll be a ribbon cutting at the new Offutt runway this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., and then the planes will start landing.
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Google Fiber plans to offer high-speed internet coverage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Google Fiber could be bringing high-speed internet to Omaha. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday that the agreement would allow Google to install, maintain and operate a fiber optic network — offering high-speed internet for residential and small business customers. The Omaha City Council will...
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake
Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
