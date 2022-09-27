Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Fontana students gain valuable insight during Inland Empire Regional College Fair
Thousands of Inland Empire students filled blue tote bags with college brochures, swag and prizes as they connected with college recruiters, explored career technical education pathways and discussed their future aspirations during the annual Inland Empire Regional College Fair, which was held Sept. 22 at the Ontario Convention Center. Launched...
Fontana Herald News
Two schools in Etiwanda School District are named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two schools in the Etiwanda School District have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Grapeland and John L. Golden elementary schools received the prestigious award, which recognizes schools based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. They are among the state’s highest-performing schools.
Fontana Herald News
Ten people are arrested during compliance operation in San Bernardino
Ten people were arrested during a compliance operation in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The operation was held in order to ensure those on probation were complying with their conditions of supervision and were provided resources and services as needed, the Probation Department said.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
Fontana Herald News
Many events are planned at Lewis Library in Fontana
Local families had fun during a western-themed event at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Sept. 27. Attendees enjoyed a variety of fun-filled crafts, balloon artists, and face painters. Youngsters also had a chance to take photos from “Woody” and “Jessie,” characters from the movie “Toy Story.”...
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire in Jurupa Hills area of Fontana on Sept. 25 was caused by reckless driver, police say
The Fontana Police Department has identified the cause of a small brush fire in the Jurupa Hills area on Sept. 25 — a reckless driver who decided to ignore the “No Trespassing” sign. While he was off-roading, the male driver’s vehicle became stuck on the hill south...
Fontana Herald News
It’s National Preparedness Month: Build an emergency kit, be ready
It’s important for San Bernardino County residents and their families to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, such as fires and earthquakes, particularly in our region. When building an emergency kit, don’t forget to include these basic items:. • Non-perishable food and water that can last several days.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana girl has been reported missing for more than two weeks
A 14-year-old Fontana girl has been reported missing for more than two weeks. Mya Aguilar was last seen on Sept. 14, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown...
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team rallies for wild 35-34 win over Grand Terrace
After trailing throughout the game, the Jurupa Hills football team pulled off a spectacular second-half rally and obtained a thrilling 35-34 victory over Grand Terrace on Sept. 29. The Spartans, who were behind 27-6 at one point, stormed back to claim their third straight victory in non-league action. Grand Terrace...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will go back down in Fontana this week
Temperatures will drop down significantly the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Sept. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Thursday...
