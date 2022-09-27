ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Fontana students gain valuable insight during Inland Empire Regional College Fair

Thousands of Inland Empire students filled blue tote bags with college brochures, swag and prizes as they connected with college recruiters, explored career technical education pathways and discussed their future aspirations during the annual Inland Empire Regional College Fair, which was held Sept. 22 at the Ontario Convention Center. Launched...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Ten people are arrested during compliance operation in San Bernardino

Ten people were arrested during a compliance operation in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The operation was held in order to ensure those on probation were complying with their conditions of supervision and were provided resources and services as needed, the Probation Department said.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Fontana, CA
Education
San Bernardino, CA
Education
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
San Bernardino, CA
Government
City
Fontana, CA
Fontana Herald News

Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers

Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Many events are planned at Lewis Library in Fontana

Local families had fun during a western-themed event at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Sept. 27. Attendees enjoyed a variety of fun-filled crafts, balloon artists, and face painters. Youngsters also had a chance to take photos from “Woody” and “Jessie,” characters from the movie “Toy Story.”...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Special Education#Elementary School#Science Teacher#College#K12#Fusd#Cal State San Bernardino#Csusb
Fontana Herald News

Fontana girl has been reported missing for more than two weeks

A 14-year-old Fontana girl has been reported missing for more than two weeks. Mya Aguilar was last seen on Sept. 14, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills football team rallies for wild 35-34 win over Grand Terrace

After trailing throughout the game, the Jurupa Hills football team pulled off a spectacular second-half rally and obtained a thrilling 35-34 victory over Grand Terrace on Sept. 29. The Spartans, who were behind 27-6 at one point, stormed back to claim their third straight victory in non-league action. Grand Terrace...
GRAND TERRACE, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will go back down in Fontana this week

Temperatures will drop down significantly the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Sept. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Thursday...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy