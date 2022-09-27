Read full article on original website
Related
At a Whimsy-Filled Cocktail Party, Roger Vivier Celebrated Its Newest Collection
An artisan was working away on a massive high-heeled shoe at the entrance of Roger Vivier’s spring 2023 fete in Paris, while models and craftspeople frolicked with guests through six different rooms dubbed: “King of the Heel,” “Belle Vivier,” “I Love Vivier,” “Collages,” “Virgule,” Embroideries and Jewel heel.”
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on September 30th), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun—but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere last night had her channeling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colors, silhouette, and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally rock today.
How To Get Hailey Bieber’s Perfect Slicked-Back Bun
Serving executive realness in a camel coat from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, Hailey Bieber hit Paris in ultra-sleek style this week. Aside from the fact she was showing off the glossiest legs seen this side of summer, the model’s slicked-back bun was the perfect addition to her minimalist ensemble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Models Tracks the History of the Black Model in Fashion
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
Gracie Abrams’s Guide to Skin Icing and Treating Adult Acne
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Whether at home in Los...
Advisry Is Officially the New Emerging Brand on the Block
Every Fashion Week welcomes a new slate of fresh new talent to watch. This season in New York, our eyes were on Keith Herron’s Advisry. The 22-year-old designer presented his spring 2023 collection titled “Masculin Feminin,” a special nod to the 1966 film by Jean-Luc Godard, on the Lower East Side on the same day the filmmaker passed away.
Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Motherhood Has Shaped Silk Laundry’s Sustainable Outlook
Katie Kolodinski of Silk Laundry knows her way around a killer slip dress. Halter, classic, printed—you name it. (And not to mention Kolodinski crafts a mean knit, too!) After launching her label in 2015, the designer works to source and produce locally in Canada and Spain while using recycled materials. Part of the reason why she aims to make her label as sustainable as possible is to build a better future for her children, Felix and Cedric. “The biggest influence has been the constant reminder of the responsibility that we have to leave the planet in a livable state for the next generation,” says Kolodinski. “This has driven my husband Reece and I to continue to improve Silk Laundry’s sustainability as well as use our brand as both a voice for change and a vehicle for direct action.”
What Emma Raducanu Thought of Her First Fashion Show
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court—but this week, the pro athlete traded in her sneakers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has traveled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit—it’s so pretty!”
Lily James Fuels the Red Hair Trend With a New Copper Color
It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
Plus-Size Model James Corbin on the Power of Walking in Fashion Week
The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
Hey! Is That Kylie Jenner, or a Very Glam Batgirl?
Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
Annie Leibovitz Incites a Bidding War at Sotheby’s Inaugural Impact Gala Supporting Reforestation
Last night, highly poufed hair and jewel-adorned earlobes filled the Sotheby’s headquarters on the Upper East Side. So too did sharp tuxedos, which stood in contrast to the stark walls of the auction house, where Sotheby’s inaugural Impact Gala was set. Camera flashes erupted, Champagne glasses clinked, and enthusiasm for the night to come thunderously echoed. The evening’s co-chair, Annie Leibovitz, arrived in an Armani suit, ready for the evening ahead.
In Her New Book, the Eternally Elegant Deeda Blair Instructs on Dining With Grace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Deeda Blair knows the power of a well-orchestrated supper. Born in Chicago, she enjoyed stints in Washington, D.C., New York City, and abroad as wife to William McCormick Blair Jr., an ambassador to both Denmark and the Philippines, throwing her first big fundraisers in the 1960s. (These days, her main cause is the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness, having launched the Deeda Blair Research Initiative for Disorders of the Brain in 2021.)
Vogue Ukraine Enters the Metaverse to Support the Country’s Fashion Talent
Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
In Milan, the More Skirts, the Merrier! Shop the Fall Style Staple as Seen on the Streets
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Milan, this past week, plenty of sunshine and transitional temperatures made it the ideal time for the street-style set to debut some quintessential fall items. It was a moment to wear them front and center and without any layers to distract, from knitwear that doesn’t require a jacket to skirts without knee-high boots or tights. Milan Fashion Week showgoers certainly took advantage of the opportunity, choosing marvelous midi and maxi length skirts in colorful tartan pleats, sleek black silk, and patchworked denim. The takeaway? Five fresh ways to wear a long skirt this fall and a few of the season’s most sought-after skirts according to Milan Fashion Week street style.
From the Whimsical to the Truly Decadent, 22 of the Best Afternoon Teas in London
More than 150 years after the seventh Duchess of Bedford began serving a meal between lunch and dinner, the best afternoon tea in London is still difficult to narrow down. Naturally, there’s no shortage of traditional options, which take their cue from her preferred menu: scones with lashings of jam and cream; cucumber finger sandwiches; trays of pastries and cakes; and pot after pot of Darjeeling and Earl Grey. Tempted? Dress for the occasion and head to The Ritz to dine in the lavish original ballroom or savor treats in the spectacular Thames Foyer of The Savoy.
Armarium Doesn’t Just Offer a “Full Wardrobe”—It Offers an Empty One, Too
Giorgia Gabriele is no stranger to the hype and hustle of seasonal, rapid-turnaround fashion. In 2016 she launched her first brand, Wanderings, which was informed by her then free and easy lifestyle. Then in 2021 she got married, settled into a new domestic rhythm. And from this new phase of life was born her appetite for a new type of wardrobe—an appetite that her label, Armarium, is looking to satisfy.
At Paris’s Caviar Kaspia, Hailey Bieber Fetes Her Collaboration With Wardrobe.NYC
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0