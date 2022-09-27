Katie Kolodinski of Silk Laundry knows her way around a killer slip dress. Halter, classic, printed—you name it. (And not to mention Kolodinski crafts a mean knit, too!) After launching her label in 2015, the designer works to source and produce locally in Canada and Spain while using recycled materials. Part of the reason why she aims to make her label as sustainable as possible is to build a better future for her children, Felix and Cedric. “The biggest influence has been the constant reminder of the responsibility that we have to leave the planet in a livable state for the next generation,” says Kolodinski. “This has driven my husband Reece and I to continue to improve Silk Laundry’s sustainability as well as use our brand as both a voice for change and a vehicle for direct action.”

