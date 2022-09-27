Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Related
abc27.com
Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
gettysburgfoundation.org
Museum & Visitor Center Hosts Adams County Day
To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Columbus Day. Sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law, Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
gettysburgfoundation.org
Children of Gettysburg 1863 Receives Donation
Gettysburg Foundation’s Jaimee Umstattd accepts the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg’s donation. The Gettysburg Foundation is grateful for the support of the Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg for its donation to Children of Gettysburg 1863. At its roundtable meeting on Sept. 22, 2022, Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg president Bruce Davis presented a check for $500 to the Gettysburg Foundation for its children's history museum that opened in September 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
DCI: Food Truck Fest this month
Downtown Chambersburg is hosting its annual Fall Food Truck Fest on October 23rd, featuring almost two dozen vendors. Thousands of people are expected to crowd downtown for the festival. At least 20 vendors will join the event. Vendors will be spread throughout the downtown area. In addition to the food,...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
End-of-life care provider breaks ground on larger eight bedroom facility
The Pappus House, which provides end-of-life care, broke ground this week on a new, larger eight-bedroom home in Jackson Township, York County. The new home is located at 66 Big Mount Road and will include eight private bedrooms. The organization currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home on Cherry Street in York Township.
abc27.com
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
Comments / 0