Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
Museum & Visitor Center Hosts Adams County Day

To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Columbus Day. Sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law, Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
Children of Gettysburg 1863 Receives Donation

Gettysburg Foundation’s Jaimee Umstattd accepts the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg’s donation. The Gettysburg Foundation is grateful for the support of the Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg for its donation to Children of Gettysburg 1863. At its roundtable meeting on Sept. 22, 2022, Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg president Bruce Davis presented a check for $500 to the Gettysburg Foundation for its children's history museum that opened in September 2021.
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
DCI: Food Truck Fest this month

Downtown Chambersburg is hosting its annual Fall Food Truck Fest on October 23rd, featuring almost two dozen vendors. Thousands of people are expected to crowd downtown for the festival. At least 20 vendors will join the event. Vendors will be spread throughout the downtown area. In addition to the food,...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
