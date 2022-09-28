Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
The Sims 4 Players Want EA To Keep the Game’s ‘Disco Swans’ Visual Glitch
Some video game glitches are just so lovable they are being asked to stay. Players of EA's The Sims 4 recently found a visual glitch that makes the swans in a newly added map change color, making them look like something out of a disco bar or a nightclub. Though...
Ubisoft Will Help Gamers Transfer Their Stadia Purchases to PC
The unexpected shutdown of Google Stadia urged developers to allow players to transfer game saves to other platforms. Google's sudden decision to shut down servers of the streaming service prompts Ubisoft to respond to the need to move the Stadia games from cloud to PC through Ubisoft Connect, says Game Revolution.
Revisiting Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance — RULES OF NATURE!
Memes are ideas, images, trends, or pieces of information that can be spread through one's culture. With the internet culture connecting people worldwide, even those in Southeast Asia understand funny pictures, videos, and GIFs referencing video games, movies, and other sources of pop culture. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (MGR:R or...
