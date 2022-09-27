Read full article on original website
Related
New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak with win over state-ranked West Genesee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite bad field conditions and a nearly 45-minute weather delay, New Hartford (9-0-1) was able to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 games with its 3-0 win over West Genesee (5-2-1). The Spartans’ streak is now tied for the fourth longest in state history. The...
Liverpool boys soccer team upsets No. 8 Fayetteville-Manlius (67 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — After dropping three straight games, the Liverpool boys soccer team was able to get back on track with a 1-0 win over No. 8 state-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night. >> New state boys soccer poll: Marcellus makes big jump in Class B.
New state boys soccer poll: Marcellus makes big jump in Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. Only one new Section III team cracked the rankings this week. West Genesee joined the ranks of Class AA at No. 19 this week.
Columbia girls soccer uses impressive second half to down Saratoga Springs; remain undefeated
At 6-0-1 heading into Tuesday, the Columbia girls soccer team has earned the four-spot in the class A state rankings. The Blue Devils put their unbeaten record on the line Tuesday evening against a one-loss Saratoga Springs team.
Comments / 0