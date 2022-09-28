ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

A 15-Year-Old Girl Was Killed In A Shootout Between Sheriff's Deputies And Her Father After He Kidnapped Her

By Anna Betts
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNqdb_0iCtRlK200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fv9Un_0iCtRlK200

15-year-old Savannah Graziano

California Highway Patrol

A 15-year-old girl whose kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert in Southern California was killed on Tuesday in a shootout between police and her father, who was accused of abducting her, officials said.

The Amber Alert was first issued on Monday after Anthony Graziano, 45, allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife at her home in Fontana. He then fled with 15-year-old Savannah Graziano, authorities said.

On Tuesday morning, officials received a call from a person saying that they had spotted Graziano's white truck, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqi22_0iCtRlK200
California Highway Patrol

As deputies went to investigate the vehicle, a pursuit began. According to Dicus, Graziano began firing at the deputies, "putting several rounds through the window of the patrol unit.”

The pursuit continued from Highway 58 to Interstate 15, where a second police unit became involved. That vehicle was shortly disabled by Graziano's gunfire, Dicus said.

The sheriff described a firefight as deputies tried to contain Graziano's truck, which ultimately stopped off road in Hesperia. Someone in tactical gear and a helmet then got out of the passenger side started to run toward the sheriff's deputies as gunfire continued to be exchanged, he said.

The person collapsed before reaching deputies, and authorities then identified Savannah Graziano. Dicus did not say if the shot that killed her was fired by her father or by deputies.

Anthony Graziano was also killed in the shootout.

“This investigation is going to take at least 24 hours before we're able to provide you with more information as to what happened and exactly what the circumstances are as it relates to the officer-involved situation," Dicus said during the news conference. "But at this time, both Anthony Graziano and Savannah are deceased."

KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia

A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
