centenary.edu
Registration open for 2022 Centenary Muses Fall Study Series
SHREVEPORT, LA — The 2022 Centenary Muses Fall Study Series will focus on the work of 19th century writer Kate Chopin, with discussion of several short stories alongside her famous novel, The Awakening. Dr. Jefferson Hendricks, professor of English at Centenary College, will lead the study series this fall.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
KTBS
DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder
MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
