centenary.edu

Registration open for 2022 Centenary Muses Fall Study Series

SHREVEPORT, LA — The 2022 Centenary Muses Fall Study Series will focus on the work of 19th century writer Kate Chopin, with discussion of several short stories alongside her famous novel, The Awakening. Dr. Jefferson Hendricks, professor of English at Centenary College, will lead the study series this fall.
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KTBS

DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder

MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
