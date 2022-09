SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary’s Anderson Auditorium in the Hurley Music Building will be the setting for a forum featuring candidates vying for the mayor’s office in Shreveport’s upcoming November election. The forum, hosted by the Shreveport Commission on Race and Diversity, will be held Wednesday, October 5, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO