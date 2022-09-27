Watch: Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. showing off smooth jumper at Warriors practice

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Training camp and the preseason will give fans of the Golden State Warriors their first opportunity to see rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the court.

Since drafting Baldwin Jr. out of Milwaukee with the No. 28 overall pick, the 19-year-old has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. Baldwin Jr. missed all of the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League due to injuries.

With training camp officially underway, Baldwin Jr. is healthy and back on the court. On Monday at the Warriors facility in San Francisco, Baldwin Jr. was showing off his jumper from beyond the arc. The former five-star recruit was getting up shots all around the 3-point line.

Via @JDumasReports on Twitter:

In 11 games in college at Milwaukee, Baldwin Jr. averaged 12.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor, 5.8 boards, 1.5 assists and 28.5 minutes per contest.

With preseason games quickly approaching, Baldwin Jr. could see his first action in a Warriors uniform soon. Following the first few practices in San Francisco, the Warriors will travel to Tokyo to open the preseason against the Washington Wizards on Sep. 30.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!