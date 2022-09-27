ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. showing off smooth jumper at Warriors practice

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Training camp and the preseason will give fans of the Golden State Warriors their first opportunity to see rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the court.

Since drafting Baldwin Jr. out of Milwaukee with the No. 28 overall pick, the 19-year-old has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. Baldwin Jr. missed all of the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League due to injuries.

With training camp officially underway, Baldwin Jr. is healthy and back on the court. On Monday at the Warriors facility in San Francisco, Baldwin Jr. was showing off his jumper from beyond the arc. The former five-star recruit was getting up shots all around the 3-point line.

In 11 games in college at Milwaukee, Baldwin Jr. averaged 12.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor, 5.8 boards, 1.5 assists and 28.5 minutes per contest.

With preseason games quickly approaching, Baldwin Jr. could see his first action in a Warriors uniform soon. Following the first few practices in San Francisco, the Warriors will travel to Tokyo to open the preseason against the Washington Wizards on Sep. 30.

Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
