Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Communications With Student
A San Jose middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications on social media with a 14-year-old student at a nearby high school, police announced Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, a 29-year-old man living in Hollister and working at Hoover Middle School in San Jose, allegedly...
Complaint Lodged
A Marina Police Department commander has filed a complaint with a state agency accusing Police Chief Tina Nieto of unfair treatment and violating payroll rules. Cmdr. Donna White filed the complaint with the state Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, which is conducting a review that will decide whether it will conduct a formal investigation.
It’s time to shake up the system
Monterey County voters interested in law enforcement, government and the kind of problems caused by empowering the wrong people might want to pay close attention to a November ballot measure in Los Angeles County. The proposed charter amendment would enable the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to remove the...
Measure for Measure
The League of Women Voters of Monterey County will present a free talk titled “California State Ballot Propositions:Pros and Cons” at a live-streamed General Meeting at noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. League members Marilyn Maxner and Marianne Gawain will present arguments for and against the seven California...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'During my incarceration, I was screaming for help': How I went from incarcerated woman to advocate
Crystal Ross spent six of the past 10 years in jail in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. In this, the second part of a "Conversation" with Lookout Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, Crystal talks about the addiction that led her to go to jail and lose her daughters and about "hitting bottom" and finding her way out by advocating for herself and other women in jail. She begs Santa Cruz County to do better, to offer more services and "more compassion" for those with addictions and mental health disorders in our jails. She says Gemma House, the transitional treatment program she is now in, offers a clear model.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What did Paul Flores tell Kristin Smart investigators in 1996? Read the transcripts
Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of stories examining hundreds of improperly sealed documents in the Kristin Smart trial. The Tribune obtained the documents by joining with three other media companies to form a coalition that took the issue to court. The coalition won its argument, and the documents were unsealed.
KSBW.com
Monterey County is still looking for poll workers
SALINAS, Calif. — Election Day is only about a month away, but Monterey County still needs 175 volunteer poll workers. The update shows some progress compared to when Monterey County’s Election Department reported needing 700 volunteers in August. Gina Martinez, a spokesperson for the election department says, that...
‘Our air is being poisoned’
“Silent Spring,” Rachel Carson’s seminal book on pesticides and the environment, was published on Sept. 27, 1962. In it, Carson denounced the environmental harm caused by the use of pesticides, inspiring a movement that led to the banning of DDT for agricultural uses. To commemorate the book’s 60th...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man sentenced to 45 years for repeated forcible molestation of a child
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 years in prison for forcible lewd acts on a child, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has announced. KRON On is streaming news live now Nikki Isidro Portillo, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, which […]
Paul, Ruben Flores defense teams rest case in Kristin Smart murder trial
Paul and Ruben Flores' defense team continued its witness testimony in a Salinas courtroom on Tuesday as the high-profile Kristin Smart murder comes to a close. The post Paul, Ruben Flores defense teams rest case in Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of the Houseless
Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of Homeless People. In a move called a “crime against humanity,” the city of Santa Cruz, CA is evicting an estimated 300 people living in wall-to-wall tents running along a riverbed right next to this largely wealthy city’s downtown. The City has divided the camp into sections separated by fences and is dismantling the camp one section at time. On the first day a young man was seen pulling his few possessions in a wheeled cart with a broken bike. A woman was dragging a large suitcase. Another woman was wrapping a scarf around her head without the convenience of a mirror, on her way to work.
Cocked and Loaded
Dr. Werner Spitz was coroner in Detroit while it was known as the nation’s murder capital. One of the world’s best known and oldest pathologists, he has testified at countless trials. He even examined the bodies of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Spitz testified in...
Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A path to legalization and stronger rights
A guest worker visa program widely used for agriculture in Salinas Valley that has been haunted by claims of abuse will see reforms with legislation currently pending in the U.S. Senate. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which was approved last year by the U.S. House of Representatives and remains stuck...
benitolink.com
Police investigating Sept. 25 shooting
Hollister Police announced a shooting occurred Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police said on social media they found a shooting victim inside a residence who was apparently struck when several rounds were fired from a gun and struck their home. Police Chief Carlos...
Voices of Monterey Bay
Monterey, CA
444
Followers
539
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.https://voicesofmontereybay.org/
Comments / 0