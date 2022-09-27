ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Communications With Student

A San Jose middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications on social media with a 14-year-old student at a nearby high school, police announced Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, a 29-year-old man living in Hollister and working at Hoover Middle School in San Jose, allegedly...
SAN JOSE, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Complaint Lodged

A Marina Police Department commander has filed a complaint with a state agency accusing Police Chief Tina Nieto of unfair treatment and violating payroll rules. Cmdr. Donna White filed the complaint with the state Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, which is conducting a review that will decide whether it will conduct a formal investigation.
MARINA, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

It’s time to shake up the system

Monterey County voters interested in law enforcement, government and the kind of problems caused by empowering the wrong people might want to pay close attention to a November ballot measure in Los Angeles County. The proposed charter amendment would enable the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to remove the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Measure for Measure

The League of Women Voters of Monterey County will present a free talk titled “California State Ballot Propositions:Pros and Cons” at a live-streamed General Meeting at noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. League members Marilyn Maxner and Marianne Gawain will present arguments for and against the seven California...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lookout Santa Cruz

'During my incarceration, I was screaming for help': How I went from incarcerated woman to advocate

Crystal Ross spent six of the past 10 years in jail in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. In this, the second part of a "Conversation" with Lookout Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, Crystal talks about the addiction that led her to go to jail and lose her daughters and about "hitting bottom" and finding her way out by advocating for herself and other women in jail. She begs Santa Cruz County to do better, to offer more services and "more compassion" for those with addictions and mental health disorders in our jails. She says Gemma House, the transitional treatment program she is now in, offers a clear model.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County is still looking for poll workers

SALINAS, Calif. — Election Day is only about a month away, but Monterey County still needs 175 volunteer poll workers. The update shows some progress compared to when Monterey County’s Election Department reported needing 700 volunteers in August. Gina Martinez, a spokesperson for the election department says, that...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

‘Our air is being poisoned’

“Silent Spring,” Rachel Carson’s seminal book on pesticides and the environment, was published on Sept. 27, 1962. In it, Carson denounced the environmental harm caused by the use of pesticides, inspiring a movement that led to the banning of DDT for agricultural uses. To commemorate the book’s 60th...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bernal
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
mymotherlode.com

Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#The Board Of Supervisors#Monterey County Weekly#The County#Office Of Civil Rights
Lookout Santa Cruz

Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'

Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of the Houseless

Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of Homeless People. In a move called a “crime against humanity,” the city of Santa Cruz, CA is evicting an estimated 300 people living in wall-to-wall tents running along a riverbed right next to this largely wealthy city’s downtown. The City has divided the camp into sections separated by fences and is dismantling the camp one section at time. On the first day a young man was seen pulling his few possessions in a wheeled cart with a broken bike. A woman was dragging a large suitcase. Another woman was wrapping a scarf around her head without the convenience of a mirror, on her way to work.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Cocked and Loaded

Dr. Werner Spitz was coroner in Detroit while it was known as the nation’s murder capital. One of the world’s best known and oldest pathologists, he has testified at countless trials. He even examined the bodies of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Spitz testified in...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating two separate instances that left three people in the hospital in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, police responded to ShotSpotter activations within moments of each other on the 1000 block and 1100 block of North Sanborn Road. Police say multiple rounds were fired, and they found a The post Salinas Police investigate three attempted homicides appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Voices of Monterey Bay

A path to legalization and stronger rights

A guest worker visa program widely used for agriculture in Salinas Valley that has been haunted by claims of abuse will see reforms with legislation currently pending in the U.S. Senate. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which was approved last year by the U.S. House of Representatives and remains stuck...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Police investigating Sept. 25 shooting

Hollister Police announced a shooting occurred Sept. 25 around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police said on social media they found a shooting victim inside a residence who was apparently struck when several rounds were fired from a gun and struck their home. Police Chief Carlos...
HOLLISTER, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Voices of Monterey Bay

Monterey, CA
444
Followers
539
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

 https://voicesofmontereybay.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy