Crystal Ross spent six of the past 10 years in jail in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. In this, the second part of a "Conversation" with Lookout Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, Crystal talks about the addiction that led her to go to jail and lose her daughters and about "hitting bottom" and finding her way out by advocating for herself and other women in jail. She begs Santa Cruz County to do better, to offer more services and "more compassion" for those with addictions and mental health disorders in our jails. She says Gemma House, the transitional treatment program she is now in, offers a clear model.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO