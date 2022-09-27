Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO