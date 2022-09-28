ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vanderbilt football hilariously cracks joke about alum Trent Sherfield after ‘Butt Punt’

By Cory Woodroof
 3 days ago
If you’re going to be involved in the “Butt Punt,” you might as well have a sense of humor.

In its weekly shoutout of alums in the NFL, Vanderbilt football had some fun with former Commodore wideout and current Miami Dolphin Trent Sherfield, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Sherfield’s keister has become one of the most talked about in the league after it took a hard punt from veteran Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead during Miami’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. The end zone punt slammed into Sherfield’s hiney as he was in punt protection mode.

The mishap gave Buffalo a safety and the ball back late in the fourth for a chance to take the lead.

Miami’s defense held on to keep the Dolphins at a surprising 3-0, but the jokes spread like wildfire about Morstead and Sherfield’s unfortunate “Butt Punt.”

Sherfield’s old team even got in on gently teasing its old wide receiver.

Sherfield’s one catch for five yards during Miami’s win has, of course, paled in comparison to the “Butt Punt,” and it’s nice to see Vanderbilt be able to have a little fun with it.

The ‘Dores got demolished Saturday by Alabama 55-3, so it’s probably nice for Commodore fans to have a bit of a laugh after that pulverizing defeat.

If you feel bad for Sherfield, don’t be too upset. His Dolphins are 3-0, and he seems to be taking the moment in stride. As he…cheekily…points out, a win’s a win.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

