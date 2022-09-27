Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers reportedly egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans at the event - sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in an interview on a Sunday morning politics show. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when...

WORLD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO