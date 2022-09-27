Read full article on original website
Civil service union urges honesty on public sector cuts amid austerity fears
Departments report of being asked to find ways to reduce borrowing after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin raises stakes in speech full of anti-Western bile
This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
BBC
Kwarteng splurge meets unintended consequences
A new regime in Downing Street wanted to chuck out the need to add things up, the old guard and the economic orthodoxies. But they have found that uncosted borrowing is not without severe constraints. The implications are roiling currency and bond markets, and feed directly into the market for...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Putin claims parts of Ukraine and horror as rocket strike kills dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that four areas of Ukraine were now "forever" Russian territory, after referendums in the areas which have been deemed a "sham" by Ukraine and its allies. In an angry speech in Moscow filled with accusations against the West, he claimed that people in Russian-held Donetsk,...
Minister says Liz Truss ‘enjoying’ new policy direction and welfare cuts are needed – as it happened
Levelling up secretary Simon Clarke says PM is ‘astonishingly resilient’ and will continue to do what ‘she believes is right’
Russia on Verge of Lyman Collapse as Ukraine Surrounds Unit From All Sides
An encirclement of Russian forces near Lyman, an occupied town in Ukraine's northeast, is "at the final stage," a military spokesperson said, as Ukrainian troops moved to surround the region from all fronts. Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for eastern Ukrainian forces, made the remarks Friday, as a senior Russian-backed official...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
BBC
What Russian annexation means for Ukraine's regions
How will Russia annex four regions that it has occupied, but only partially, when they are in the middle of a war zone?. Vladimir Putin has signed an accord to annex the occupied regions, after declaring that Russia would never give them up and would defend them with all means available.
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met with hedge fund managers hours after mini-budget’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers reportedly egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans at the event - sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in an interview on a Sunday morning politics show. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when...
BBC
Ukraine-Russia war: US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying
A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government. Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital. The pair allegedly told an undercover...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia locals flee Russia annexation
Every day, convoys of people arrive in a supermarket car park in Zaporizhzhia city, escorted in by police vehicles. They've made the hazardous trip out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, finally reaching the relative safety of this regional capital still firmly under Ukrainian control. And yet this is one...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed
Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian troops forced out of eastern town Lyman
Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said. Recapturing Lyman is of strategic significance...
BBC
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
SpaceNews.com
US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency
TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
BBC
What is Ebola and why is Uganda's outbreak so serious?
An outbreak of Ebola in Uganda is proving more difficult to deal with than more recent epidemics, but the president has rejected calls for a lockdown. So far 31 cases have been confirmed, though it is feared that there could be many more. What is Ebola?. It is a deadly...
