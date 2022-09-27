ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin raises stakes in speech full of anti-Western bile

This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
POLITICS
BBC

Kwarteng splurge meets unintended consequences

A new regime in Downing Street wanted to chuck out the need to add things up, the old guard and the economic orthodoxies. But they have found that uncosted borrowing is not without severe constraints. The implications are roiling currency and bond markets, and feed directly into the market for...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Faisal Islam
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Linus Business#Business Economics#International Finance#Economy#Rebuke#British#Treasury
BBC

What Russian annexation means for Ukraine's regions

How will Russia annex four regions that it has occupied, but only partially, when they are in the middle of a war zone?. Vladimir Putin has signed an accord to annex the occupied regions, after declaring that Russia would never give them up and would defend them with all means available.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met with hedge fund managers hours after mini-budget’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers reportedly egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans at the event - sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in an interview on a Sunday morning politics show. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
BBC

Ukraine-Russia war: US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying

A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government. Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital. The pair allegedly told an undercover...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia locals flee Russia annexation

Every day, convoys of people arrive in a supermarket car park in Zaporizhzhia city, escorted in by police vehicles. They've made the hazardous trip out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, finally reaching the relative safety of this regional capital still firmly under Ukrainian control. And yet this is one...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed

Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian troops forced out of eastern town Lyman

Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said. Recapturing Lyman is of strategic significance...
MILITARY
SpaceNews.com

US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency

TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

What is Ebola and why is Uganda's outbreak so serious?

An outbreak of Ebola in Uganda is proving more difficult to deal with than more recent epidemics, but the president has rejected calls for a lockdown. So far 31 cases have been confirmed, though it is feared that there could be many more. What is Ebola?. It is a deadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy