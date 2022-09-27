Read full article on original website
Related
'With inflation that is not acceptable' : Beaumont City Councilman working to raise city employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Early September, Beaumont City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for city workers to $13 after some workers were making as little as $10 an hour. One councilman, however, believes that is still too little and believe their paycheck should match the work they do.
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
Port Arthur News
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
'Well positioned for success' : Beaumont City Council approves creation of committee that will help redevelop downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is one step closer to building back after being nothing but boarded up windows, empty restaurants and vacant spaces for years. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new committee focused on developing the city's core. Downtown Beaumont is...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecordlive.com
Top Deck Inc. Collecting Hurricane Relief Items
Top Deck Inc. is collecting Hurricane Ian relief items beginning Monday Morning(10/3/2022) beginning at 8:00 AM. If anyone has items such as cleaning products, personal care items, pet care items, or non perishable food, we will be filling a trailer at our main office location at 10861 Hwy 62 N. Orange, Tx 77632. Please no clothing items.
Port Arthur News
City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers
Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Department firefighters push new engine into Station 4
This is part of an age-old tradition. Firefighters have participated in the push-in ceremony dating back to the 1800's, according to Roy west.
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 29th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 09/22/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 29th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 09/22/22) Jasper – 7 (Was 15 on 09/22/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22) Buna – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22)
kjas.com
Wildfire grew to about 80 acres in size south of Buna and east of Evadale
Fire departments in the south end of Jasper County were busy dealing with a large wildfire on Tuesday afternoon south of Buna and east of Evadale. Initially about 30 acres in size, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry said the blaze grew to a maximum of about 80 acres. The...
Port Arthur ISD hiring 28 high school seniors as substitutes, tutors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is revolutionizing the way it finds and hires their substitute teachers. Officials are now looking within the district and training their own students to rise up to the challenge and help teach the next generation. In about two weeks, 28...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LCSO WARNS OF INCREASED SCAM CALLS
The general public should be aware that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as Harris County S.O, Hardin County S.O, Jefferson County S.O, and Chambers County S.O. has confirmed that during the last several days, a SCAM operation has been reported by numerous citizens where the citizen is threatened by arrest for some alleged outstanding federal warrant and they will be arrested shortly if a certain amount of money is not sent to the respective Sheriff’s Office immediately. Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting the SCAM caller(s) will give the citizen the actual telephone number of the LCSO and even give the name or names of past or present deputies to contact and then give a secondary telephone number to those same deputies to arrange for the money transfer and re-call of the alleged federal warrant. The SCAM caller will also name some of our Liberty County Judges that allegedly issued the warrant to further verify the authenticity of the so called “federal warrant”.
kjas.com
Firefighters handle spreading grass and brush fire that began as a controlled burn
Jasper firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service had to deal with a grass and brush fire on Thursday afternoon that began as a controlled burn. It occurred at about 1:30 behind houses and businesses in an area encompassed by South Bowie, Hale, Springhill, and Johnson Streets. Despite local fire...
Comments / 0