ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, TX
State
Louisiana State
Orange County, TX
Government
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Deficits#Elderly People#Ford F150#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
therecordlive.com

Top Deck Inc. Collecting Hurricane Relief Items

Top Deck Inc. is collecting Hurricane Ian relief items beginning Monday Morning(10/3/2022) beginning at 8:00 AM. If anyone has items such as cleaning products, personal care items, pet care items, or non perishable food, we will be filling a trailer at our main office location at 10861 Hwy 62 N. Orange, Tx 77632. Please no clothing items.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Jobs
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 29th, 2022

Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 09/22/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 29th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 09/22/22) Jasper – 7 (Was 15 on 09/22/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22) Buna – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LCSO WARNS OF INCREASED SCAM CALLS

The general public should be aware that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as Harris County S.O, Hardin County S.O, Jefferson County S.O, and Chambers County S.O. has confirmed that during the last several days, a SCAM operation has been reported by numerous citizens where the citizen is threatened by arrest for some alleged outstanding federal warrant and they will be arrested shortly if a certain amount of money is not sent to the respective Sheriff’s Office immediately. Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting the SCAM caller(s) will give the citizen the actual telephone number of the LCSO and even give the name or names of past or present deputies to contact and then give a secondary telephone number to those same deputies to arrange for the money transfer and re-call of the alleged federal warrant. The SCAM caller will also name some of our Liberty County Judges that allegedly issued the warrant to further verify the authenticity of the so called “federal warrant”.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy