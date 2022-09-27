The hustle and bustle of a big city can be alluring to many people, but there is just something about a small town that brings a community together. Local dentist Harlo ‘Doc’ Donelson, age 90, is one of those people who loves small town communities. This is one of the reasons why he and his wife chose to settle down in Memphis, Missouri to open up a dentist office 60 years ago.

