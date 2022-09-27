Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
ktvo.com
Well-worn Chariton River bridge near Novinger to be replaced next year
NOVINGER, Mo. — A well-worn northeast Missouri bridge is set to be replaced. It's the span on Highway 6 that crosses the Chariton River, about a half-mile east of Novinger city limits. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) isn't releasing a lot of specifics just yet, but the project...
muddyrivernews.com
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Fights Cancer awards checks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HUGS of Hancock County
In the top photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $24,300 to HUGS of Hancock County. In front are, Florine Dixon, president of HUGS, and Cynthia Stewart, president of HCFC. Second row from left are HUGS board members Terry Massey, Jo Webster, Joyce Buckert and Melita Finney, then HCFC board members Kim Taylor, Kris Pilkington and Joy Swearingen. In the bottom photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $16,200 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From left, Joy Swearingen of HCFC, presents the check to Tess Swearingen, a St. Jude Run runner and childhood cancer survivor, and Molly Shepherdson from St. Jude's affiliate in Peoria. | Photos courtesy of Hancock County Fights Cancer.
kttn.com
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
ktvo.com
Overnight barn fire in northeast Missouri destroys farm equipment, 250 hay bales
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight barn fire destroyed thousands of dollars in farm equipment and hay bales. Firefighters with the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called out just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a blaze six miles southeast of Shelbina. When crews arrived at the scene on Monroe...
nemonews.net
Local Dentist Retiring after 60 Years of Dedicated Service
The hustle and bustle of a big city can be alluring to many people, but there is just something about a small town that brings a community together. Local dentist Harlo ‘Doc’ Donelson, age 90, is one of those people who loves small town communities. This is one of the reasons why he and his wife chose to settle down in Memphis, Missouri to open up a dentist office 60 years ago.
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC names three finalists for new president
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Memphis Democrat
David Cochran
David Cochran, a decorated Army veteran and longtime resident of Memphis, MO, passed away on September 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dave, as he was known by many, was born on August 2, 1950, to John and Edna (Wolfe) Cochran. He grew up in the Mount Sterling area and attended Van Buren Schools.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Struck Victim with His Car
An Ottumwa man was arrested after police say he intentionally hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. 23-year-old Carlens Michaud has been charged with willful injury (Class D felony), leaving scene of accident (serious misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor). Ottumwa police say Michaud and an individual were engaged in...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022
Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
khqa.com
Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
