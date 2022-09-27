ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, MO

kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Well-worn Chariton River bridge near Novinger to be replaced next year

NOVINGER, Mo. — A well-worn northeast Missouri bridge is set to be replaced. It's the span on Highway 6 that crosses the Chariton River, about a half-mile east of Novinger city limits. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) isn't releasing a lot of specifics just yet, but the project...
NOVINGER, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Fights Cancer awards checks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HUGS of Hancock County

In the top photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $24,300 to HUGS of Hancock County. In front are, Florine Dixon, president of HUGS, and Cynthia Stewart, president of HCFC. Second row from left are HUGS board members Terry Massey, Jo Webster, Joyce Buckert and Melita Finney, then HCFC board members Kim Taylor, Kris Pilkington and Joy Swearingen. In the bottom photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $16,200 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From left, Joy Swearingen of HCFC, presents the check to Tess Swearingen, a St. Jude Run runner and childhood cancer survivor, and Molly Shepherdson from St. Jude's affiliate in Peoria. | Photos courtesy of Hancock County Fights Cancer.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
nemonews.net

Local Dentist Retiring after 60 Years of Dedicated Service

The hustle and bustle of a big city can be alluring to many people, but there is just something about a small town that brings a community together. Local dentist Harlo ‘Doc’ Donelson, age 90, is one of those people who loves small town communities. This is one of the reasons why he and his wife chose to settle down in Memphis, Missouri to open up a dentist office 60 years ago.
MEMPHIS, MO
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC names three finalists for new president

QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
QUINCY, IL
Memphis Democrat

David Cochran

David Cochran, a decorated Army veteran and longtime resident of Memphis, MO, passed away on September 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dave, as he was known by many, was born on August 2, 1950, to John and Edna (Wolfe) Cochran. He grew up in the Mount Sterling area and attended Van Buren Schools.
MEMPHIS, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Struck Victim with His Car

An Ottumwa man was arrested after police say he intentionally hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. 23-year-old Carlens Michaud has been charged with willful injury (Class D felony), leaving scene of accident (serious misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor). Ottumwa police say Michaud and an individual were engaged in...
OTTUMWA, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022

Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
DRAKESVILLE, IA
khqa.com

Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
MACON, MO

