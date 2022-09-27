Read full article on original website
Breaking down key portions of Iowa State’s men’s basketball schedule
College basketball season is closer than many think, as the Cyclones tipoff Nov. 7. This means that it’s time to break down Iowa State men’s basketball schedule and find the portions that will make the difference in the season. Massive non-conference opportunity. The Phil Knight Invitational, from Nov....
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclone soccer fails to close out first conference win
Iowa State soccer held a 1-0 lead with six minutes to play, but a late rally helped the Oklahoma Sooners claim a 3-1 victory. Here are the three big takeaways from the eventful match. Strong start. The first stop in a three-game road trip for the Cyclones was in Norman,...
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones blowout Trojans in fall game
Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa Area Community College in their third game of the fall season. It was a dominant performance for the Cyclones, winning 16-0 and controlling the game from the first inning. Valuable experience. One of fall softball’s purposes is to give young players and backups an opportunity...
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
Aspiring businesswomen inspired at Women in Business Awards
The 2022 Ivy Women in Business Awards honored three women who excelled in their careers, led and inspired other women. The 5th annual Ivy Women in Business Awards began at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a reception, followed by the awards ceremony which started at 6 p.m. in the Iowa State Alumni Center’s Reiman Ballroom.
