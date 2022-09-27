Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA to Review Fewer Emergency Use Requests for COVID Tests
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it will now review only a small number of emergency use authorization requests for COVID tests that are likely to have a significant benefit to public health, including fulfilling an unmet need. The agency is revising its COVID-19 test...
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
labpulse.com
ProtonDx secures £365K grant to develop point-of-care tests for porcine lung disease
Imperial College London health technology spin-out ProtonDx this week announced that Defra’s Farming Innovation Programme and the UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Transforming Food and Production challenge have awarded it a £365,000 ($404,238 U.S.) grant to develop point-of-care tests for porcine lung diseases. ProtonDx will collaborate with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmm-online.com
First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
cgtlive.com
Leaping the Next Hurdle in CAR T-Cell Therapies
Phil Cyr, Senior Vice President, Precision Value & Health, discussed challenges to tackle with CAR T-cell therapies. “Presently, probably about 80% of individuals who could be candidates for cell and gene therapies don't get them because of the ability to get enough manufactured, especially autologous cell therapies. So that's an inherent challenge. Another inherent challenge is the reimbursement system within the US. Reimbursement does not necessarily match up to the way cell and gene therapies are delivered.”
pharmaceutical-technology.com
EMA accepts Moderna’s CMA submission for Covid-19 vaccine
The CMA is based on preclinical findings for mRNA-1273.222 and results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of mRNA-1273.214. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted Moderna’s submission seeking a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for assessing a 50µg dose of the Omicron-based bivalent Covid-19 booster candidate, mRNA-1273.222, for adults aged 12 years and above.
Ninety-one Percent of U.S. Consumers Consider the Amount of Plastic Used in a Product When Making Purchase Decisions
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ninety-one percent of Americans consider the amount of plastic used in a product when making purchase decisions, and 45% believe producers – companies that produce products made of plastic or packaged in plastic – are most responsible for addressing and solving the plastic pollution issue, according to a new survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005296/en/ 91% of Americans consider the amount of plastic used in a product when making purchase decisions, and 45% believe producers – companies that produce products made of plastic or packaged in plastic – are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Harvard Health
HIV Working Group w. LJ Wei – 10/7
Over the years, the process of designing, monitoring, and analyzing clinical studies for evaluating new treatments has gradually fallen into a fixed pattern. Clinical trialists have sometimes been slow to utilize new methodologies–perhaps to avoid potential delays in the review process for drug approval or manuscript submission. The underlying attitude toward innovation in drug development is in sharp contrast to that in other technologically driven fields. Scientific investigation is an evolving process. What we have learned from previous studies about methodological shortcomings should help us better plan and analyze future trials. Unfortunately, use of inefficient or inappropriate procedures persists even when better alternatives are available. In this talk, we will explore various methodological issues and potential solutions to them. A goal of the clinical study is to obtain robust, clinically interpretable treatment effect estimates with respect to risk-benefit perspectives at the patient’s level via efficient and reliable quantitative procedures. We will discuss how to achieve this goal via various real trial examples.
MedicalXpress
New model for cancer risk assessment of air pollution based on in vitro testing of collected environmental samples
A study by researchers at Institute of Environmental Medicine shows that in vitro new approach methodologies (NAMs) can be a useful tool to improve cancer risk assessment (CRA) strategies in the context of complex environmental mixtures as such air pollution. WHO has estimated that air pollution is responsible for 7...
PV Tech
US DOE’s SETO opens up on IRA impact, its five-year plan and barriers to the US’ energy transition
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will catapult the US towards its 2035 climate targets even if module availability will be circumscribed in the near term, and there are still interconnection and skills shortages barriers to overcome. That was the view of Becca Jones-Albertus, the director of the US Department of...
Phys.org
Scientists achieve a new understanding of the nucleotide excision repair process
Nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a major conserved DNA repair pathway, which repairs various types of damage in the genome, such as those induced by ultraviolet light and environmental agents. Dysfunction in this pathway can be detrimental to human health. For example, individuals with defects in NER suffer from xeroderma pigmentosum, a disease characterized by an extreme disposition to sunlight-induced skin cancer due to an inability to repair UV-damaged DNA.
Consumer Reports.org
Consumer Reports to Testify at House Committee Hearing on the Inflation Reduction Act
WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Quinta Warren, Associate Director of Sustainability Policy at Consumer Reports, will testify on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at a hearing held by the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. The hearing is entitled “A Big Climate Deal: Lowering Costs, Creating Jobs, and Reducing Pollution with the Inflation Reduction Act.” At the hearing, Dr. Warren will discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will help consumers save money on fuel and electricity costs by encouraging the adoption of clean vehicles and electric appliances, particularly in overburdened communities. Notably, the consumer incentives for new and used electric vehicles (EVs) could lead to a more affordable, equitable, and clean transportation future.
At GSK, women now hold both the CFO and CEO roles
GSK PLC will join the ranks of only a few major companies where both the CEO and CFO are women. The U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant announced on Monday that Julie Brown, COO, and CFO at Burberry Group PLC, a British luxury fashion house, will become the next CFO at GSK and executive director of the board. Brown, the company’s first female finance chief, will succeed current CFO Iain Mackay, who will retire from his position in May 2023. Brown will join GSK in April 2023, will work with Mackay on the transition, and begin on May 1.
Agriculture Online
Report: USDA conservation programs need to focus more on climate change mitigation
Farmers received billions of dollars from two of the largest federal agricultural conservation programs between 2017 and 2020, but only a small proportion of the money funded practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). “Essentially, what we found...
Comments / 1