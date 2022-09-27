Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
CBP Officers seize over $500,000 in drugs at Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized over $500,000 worth of drugs being smuggled in to the United States by a 22-year-old man on Saturday. The suspect, who was driving a a black Chevrolet Aveo and making entry from...
830times.com
COMMUNITY — Inaugural Pub Crawl shines light on downtown Del Rio
Downtown Del Rio once again took center stage this weekend as Del Rio was treated to the inaugural Pub Crawl through the city’s historic south business district. The event focused on bringing the people of Del Rio together to make memories at the local nightspots and admire the historic scenery of the downtown district.
Comments / 0