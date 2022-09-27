Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
VRAI wants to tackle the energy crisis by bringing VR simulation training to offshore wind sector
Just yesterday, Los Angeles-based AmazeVR announced a $17 million tranche of funding to scale its virtual concert and “music metaverse” platform. And last week we saw the mighty Epic Games invest in U.K. metaverse infrastructure company Hadean as part of the Fortnite-creator’s broader metaverse expansion plans. Hadean itself is powering simulated environments spanning everything from Minecraft to land warfare, having recently signed a contract with the British Army.
rigzone.com
UK Looking To Be Net Energy Exporter By 2040, Problems Ahead
The UK is planning on becoming a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the fracking ban and offering 100 new offshore licenses. — The UK has announced plans to become a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the 2019 ban on fracking and offering 100 new North Sea exploration licenses.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Nature.com
Experience and perception of cataract training within the national health service and independent sector in the UK: a regional trainee survey
North East Trainee Research in Ophthalmology Network (NETRiON) This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
Average income of Deloitte’s partners in UK and Switzerland tops £1m
Partners at Deloitte in the UK and Switzerland will receive an average income of more than £1m each for the second year in a row, after the accountancy firm enjoyed another successful year. Each partner will receive an average distributable profit of £1,058,000 in the year to the end...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
invezz.com
August data shows UK automotive sector heading for a “cliff-edge” in 2023
UK car manufacturing data for August showed that output improved 34% year on year. Total production since January is still well below pre-pandemic levels. The industry is struggling due to high energy costs, a lack of investment and challenging macro environment. With an all-out macroeconomic storm brewing in the UK,...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
equalocean.com
Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round
Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
csengineermag.com
Powering Latin America
Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
UK economy did not shrink as previously thought
The UK economy grew 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, a slightly more positive performance than previously thought.The Office for National Statistics on Friday announced that a previous estimate of a 0.1 percent decline in GDP for the period had been revised upwards.It means the economy did not shrink in the three months to June, has previously had been thought.The change implies that the UK economy is not currently in recession, as the Bank of England had predicted earlier this month.A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of negative growth.But the revision was...
bitcoinist.com
Dubai Ministry Unveils A New Virtual Address In Metaverse To Enable Legal-Biding
One of the most prominent financial hubs in gulf countries, Dubai, has shown keen interest in web 3 and metaverse technology. The country’s moves also spurred innovative development and the establishment of regulatory frameworks in neighboring states like Saudia Arabia. But UAE remains ahead of the curve with its latest announcement revealed on Wednesday in a so-called Dubai Metaverse Assembly.
Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis
Which? is calling on businesses to do more to help consumers as an “alarming” number of households struggle with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis.The watchdog said supermarkets, telecoms and energy firms “can and should do more to help” after a survey suggested 65% of households had resorted to measures such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings to pay their bills.This is the highest level the consumer group champion has recorded in the last decade and equates to an estimated 18.2 million households.The survey suggests an estimated 12.4 million households have had...
thefastmode.com
Neos Networks Builds M2M Networks for Viking Energy Wind Farm
Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading business connectivity providers, is to provide vital communications links between the Viking Energy Wind Farm, being constructed in Mainland Shetland, and the headquarters of SSE Renewables, in Perth in the Scottish mainland, more than 300 miles away. Starting its construction in 2020,...
mytotalretail.com
Panel: An Overview and Analysis of Emerging Retail Tech Trends | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing emerging retail technology and trends from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Carol Schuster, Technology and Business Information Advisor, Lafayette 148 New York; Omer Iqbal, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Shiseido; Alan John, Vice President of AI and Data, StockX; and moderator Kathy Kimple, Executive Director, OSF Digital.
kalkinemedia.com
Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service
Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
maritime-executive.com
Six European Ports Collaborate to Support Offshore Wind Growth
One of the challenges created by the rapid expansion of the offshore wind industry is the need for port facilities to support the industry both during its installation and later for maintenance and operations. In many parts of the world, they are struggling with the need to support the industry while analysts warn that the lack of port capacity could slow the development of the next phase of offshore wind.
maritime-executive.com
Lifting the Offshore Wind Industry to New Safety Levels
With a redesign of its well-proven fixed boom crane range (PF range), international technology company PALFINGER, headquartered in Salzburg (Austria), is responding to the latest safety requirements of the global offshore wind industry. The WindEnergy 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, marks the official launch of the enhanced crane range. Enhanced fixed...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
