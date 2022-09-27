Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
capradio.org
Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard
Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
actionnewsnow.com
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yolo County law enforcement cracks down on sideshows
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement leaders announced an enhanced enforcement and prosecution strategy due to a rise in illegal street racing known as sideshows, according to a news release. The news release from the DA’s office said that the enhanced enforcement strategy will […]
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
kymkemp.com
Lawsuit Alleges Racial Profiling of Asian-Americans in Cannabis Eradication Efforts
A lawsuit filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of the nonprofit Asian American Liberation Network and an Asian-American customer of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) alleges that SMUD turned over sensitive utility records of racially profiled customers to the Sacramento Police Department (SPD) without a warrant. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
500-foot buffer area could keep homeless away from Sacramento schools
There's plan to keep homeless people away from schools in the Sacramento area. City councilwoman Angelique Ashby will make the request for a 500-foot buffer area around schools and daycares. The action comes after some incidents involving homeless people and students.
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
KCRA.com
3 dead after shootings in south Natomas, North Sacramento late Monday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people are dead after shootings at two locations in Sacramento late Monday night, according to authorities. Both happened around 11 p.m. and police do not believe they are related. One of the shootings happened at a South Natomas apartment complex on San Juan Road. KCRA...
One killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
After his office initially said it couldn't support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
How cruising, lowriding became an expression of Chicano culture in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is legal in the city of Sacramento thanks to the coordination from car clubs and car enthusiasts. Now, cities around the state are working to legalize the hobby after years of what some lowriders consider discriminatory ordinances meant to target people of color in certain communities.
KCRA.com
Would you buy it? Sacramento home inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A home with a distinct Antoni Gaudí-esque flair has hit the market in Sacramento and getting attention onZillow Gone Wild. The 2,320-square-foot property at 2510 Coleman Way in the Curtis Park neighborhood has a listing price of $825,000. Many rooms inside were inspired by Gaudí,...
KCRA.com
'A place where waste becomes energy': How Yolo County leaders are transforming their landfill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Methane gas is one of the most potent greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States. That methane gets produced as organic waste from things like food, plant material and sewage is broken down by bacteria in the soil.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Sacramento. Sacramento police said the shooting began on Eleanor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. "We received reports of a man shot in a shooting -- that person had self-transported to another location from where...
Comments / 0