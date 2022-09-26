J. Steven Soulier, 78, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born May 29, 1944, to Wesley D. and Lucille Skinner Soulier in Provo, Utah and grew up on the east bench of Salt Lake. At the early age of 8 he began babysitting many of the neighborhood youngest children, including newborns. At 11, he took on a paper route delivering 140 evening newspapers on weekdays and 100+ Sundays, either walking or riding his bike. Money saved from the paper route paid the down payment on he and Janet's first home. At 16 he gave up his paper route to work summers at the Zion National Park Lodge - first as a dishwasher and 12 summers later as the manager. He had numerous extracurricular activities in high school. From being a stage technician for school plays to working for traveling Broadway shows and international performers like Liberaci, the Limelighters, Roger Williams, and a very young Donny Osmond. After high school he attended Utah State University, majoring in History. At the end of his freshman year, he served a 2-year LDS mission to the British Mission. Finishing his History degree at the UofU he returned to USU to complete his Master's Degree in Instructional Media and Library Science. His degree provided him a unique opportunity while serving in the Army to be selected as the Program Officer for a long range research project to develop new training options for military-wide implementation. The GI bill helped him complete his Doctorate at Indiana University in Instructional Technology. From there he had a 30-year career at Utah State University as a professor of Instructional Technology, faculty consultant for Instructional Development, and Associate Dean in the College of Education. His research took him to Thailand for a time to help upgrade a major segment of their vocational educational program to introduce the use of computers and other advanced technology. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church, serving in several bishoprics and as Stake Executive Secretary. Steve is survived by his wife Janet (Bateman); their children Ryan (Cheri), Aimee (Paul) Brunson, and Megan (Ethan) Lindstrom; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as his brother Michael W. (Barbara) Soulier. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jared, and sister Shelley Forman. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September, 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N, North Logan, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial at the Logan cemetery will follow the service with Military Honors. www.allenmortuaries.com.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO