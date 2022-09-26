Read full article on original website
Ethel (Hill) Nessen
Ethel (Hill) Nessen 11/30/1941 - 9/20/2022 Ethel Hill Nessen passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. She was with her sweet heart of 57 years by her side. She was born in Malad, Idaho on November 30th, 1941, to John Hill & Grace Colton Hill. And spent her youth helping her Dad on the farm, riding horses and loving her family. She was the 3rd of 5 children.
SCHNARE, BONNIE JOY (HUGIE)
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, age 79 of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., in Logan. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N., in Logan prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
New book chronicles century of DUP history
Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
09/08/2022, Remigio A. Rodriguez 10/01/1928 -
Remigio A. Rodriguez, formerly of Franklin, Idaho, passed away in Zapata, Texas. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Rose Garden Fundral Home in Zapata.
PHS, West Side compete at big XC meet in Boise
Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Soulier, J. Steve
J. Steven Soulier, 78, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born May 29, 1944, to Wesley D. and Lucille Skinner Soulier in Provo, Utah and grew up on the east bench of Salt Lake. At the early age of 8 he began babysitting many of the neighborhood youngest children, including newborns. At 11, he took on a paper route delivering 140 evening newspapers on weekdays and 100+ Sundays, either walking or riding his bike. Money saved from the paper route paid the down payment on he and Janet's first home. At 16 he gave up his paper route to work summers at the Zion National Park Lodge - first as a dishwasher and 12 summers later as the manager. He had numerous extracurricular activities in high school. From being a stage technician for school plays to working for traveling Broadway shows and international performers like Liberaci, the Limelighters, Roger Williams, and a very young Donny Osmond. After high school he attended Utah State University, majoring in History. At the end of his freshman year, he served a 2-year LDS mission to the British Mission. Finishing his History degree at the UofU he returned to USU to complete his Master's Degree in Instructional Media and Library Science. His degree provided him a unique opportunity while serving in the Army to be selected as the Program Officer for a long range research project to develop new training options for military-wide implementation. The GI bill helped him complete his Doctorate at Indiana University in Instructional Technology. From there he had a 30-year career at Utah State University as a professor of Instructional Technology, faculty consultant for Instructional Development, and Associate Dean in the College of Education. His research took him to Thailand for a time to help upgrade a major segment of their vocational educational program to introduce the use of computers and other advanced technology. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church, serving in several bishoprics and as Stake Executive Secretary. Steve is survived by his wife Janet (Bateman); their children Ryan (Cheri), Aimee (Paul) Brunson, and Megan (Ethan) Lindstrom; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as his brother Michael W. (Barbara) Soulier. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jared, and sister Shelley Forman. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September, 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N, North Logan, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial at the Logan cemetery will follow the service with Military Honors. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Preston, West Side volleyball
West Side was on the road Sep. 21 and picked up a conference win against Bear Lake 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. they are currently seeded second in the district behind Malad. They host Aberdeen tonight, Sep. 28, at 7 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Sep. 29 also at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, Sep. 30- Oct. 1, the Lady Pirates will be at the Malad Tournament.
Jason Anthony Archuleta
Jason Anthony Archuleta 6/20/1975 - 9/18/2022 Jason Anthony Archuleta, loving husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly the morning of September 18, 2022. Jason was born in Brigham City, Utah June 20, 1975 to Jose (Tony) Antonio Archuleta and Shanon Lee Archuleta. He graduated from Box Elder High in 1993. After graduating, Jason attended Dixie college and Masters Commission studying Christian Ministries.
Holmes, LaVelle Parratt
Holmes LaVelle Parratt Holmes 81 Logan, UT passed away September 26, 2022. Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Debate surrounding pride flags continues at Logan school board meeting
Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom. The public comment portion for this week’s meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed...
Community Calendar — Sept. 28, 2022
Fall farewell at farmer’s marketThe Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last gathering of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown. Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.
3rd annual pumpkin walk seeks exhibitors
The GFWC Women’s Civic League has partnered with Tremonton City to present its third annual Pumpkin Walk fundraiser. The walk will be Friday, Oct. 7 from noon-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Shuman Park, 200 N. Tremont St. in Tremonton. Admission is free, but donations are graciously accepted. Proceeds will support the group’s upcoming community projects.
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
Logan hosts the Annual Orchard Bee Association meeting
Orchard bee emergence sound.. That was an orchard bee emerging from a nest in early spring. They are found across the world and some species are even being used agriculturally because of their effective pollination on fruit trees. Osmia lignaria, the native species of orchard bee used in the US, is commonly referred to as the Blue Orchard Bee.
Spray, James Edward
James Edward Spray, age 55 of Mendon, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be on Friday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. with a viewing prior from 2:00-2:30 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center in Logan. Messages may be sent to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
PHS girls soccer competitive in three losses
The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Preston boys earn two wins, one draw
Of their three soccer games last week the Preston boys won two and tied one. They had a second chance against Pocatello on Sep. 27 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) and traveled to Century for a final conference game on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 is Senior Night against Twin Falls at 11 a.m. and the final game of the regular season.
