El Dorado, KS

Hays Post

Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Quick action by police saved Kansas man after knife attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disturbance and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. 911 operators had received a call...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom

TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women pick up another shutout win

WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Newman 2-0 on Friday. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers scored twice in the second half to clinch their third-straight conference win. FHSU advanced to 8-0-3 (3-0-1 MIAA) while NU fell to 0-10-1 (0-4 MIAA). The Tigers took...
WICHITA, KS
