Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA – Georgia’s housing supply – especially affordable housing – is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers this week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia
ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics
ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp used the monthly meeting of the Georgia Board of Natural Resources this week to raise concerns about the project. “We’re talking about one of the greatest treasures of Georgia, one of the most ecologically valuable swamps in...
Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on SAT
ATLANTA – For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their peers across the country on the SAT. Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded a mean score of 1052, 24 points higher than the 1028 national score but lower compared to the previous year, when Georgia students posted a mean score of 1077.
