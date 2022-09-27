Read full article on original website
Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado
Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
A 5-Stop Colorado Road Trip for Those Who Like It ‘Scary’
Why just go for a drive when you can go for a drive that's going to give you "the creeps?" Gas up, grab some snacks, and bring a sweater- you know how creepy places can get chilly. Colorado is known for having many haunted locations; a recent list from All...
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
Activities You Must Do with Your Kids in Denver Colorado
The next time you head to Denver, Colorado with the family you may be looking for some fun activities that the whole family will enjoy. The biggest challenge will be deciding what you want to go do while you are there that the kids will actually enjoy. The good news is that we have 12 such destinations to get you started below.
BREAKING: Billy Currington Cancels Saturday Night’s Show In Loveland, New Date Announced
Billy Currington's concert scheduled for Saturday night (Oct. 1) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO has been canceled. On Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), just a day before the country star was set to appear at the Northern Colorado venue, the Budweiser Events Center confirmed that the show would no longer be going on as planned due to travel difficulties from the destructive hurricane currently making its way through portions of the southeastern part of the country.
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
Wieners For All—The Wienermobile Returns To Colorado
There are classic cars and then there is the classic of all the cars, no I'm not talking about the Batmobile, Kitt from Knight Rider, the General Lee or the Delorean from Back to the Future but The Wienermobile. Yes, one of the most iconic vehicles ever made is making...
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
2 Cute: These 2 ’80s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’
First you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado." Then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple." Then you say, "They have a business?" Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them; and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
Denver Ranks Among Top 10 Cities In The U.S. For Country Fans
There's no doubt Colorado loves country music... but just how much?. In search of the biggest country fans in the nation, Lawnstarter took the liberty of rounding up and ranking this year's top U.S.cities for country music fans. Finding The Best U.S. Cities For Country Music Fans. To truly figure...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
A Coffee Shop Will Take Over a Former Retail Space in Denver
A commercial construction permit recently filed with the city details plans for Cafecito to soon set up shop
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
