CNBC

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city of Lyman

Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. Russia's withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified move to annex four regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have retaken vast swathes of territory in a counteroffensive that started in September. After...
CNBC

Putin illegally annexes four regions in Ukraine as country applies for NATO membership

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents to illegally annex four Ukrainian regions. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applies for NATO membership. Sky News’ correspondent Alex Crawford joins Shep Smith to report on Russia’s attack on a convoy of civilian cars in Zaporizhzhia today. The attack killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more, and occurred on the day Russia announced it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
Vladimir Putin
CNBC

Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine's nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of "kidnapping" the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The plant is occupied by Russian troops and located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally. Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia...
CNBC

U.S. announces new sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine annexation

The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The newly sanctioned entities include shell companies formed specifically to evade previous sanctions on Russian military suppliers. They also expand prior sanctions on top Kremlin officials...
CNBC

Putin pushes annexation while wielding nuclear threat

Russia has declared a partial mobilization in an effort to bolster troops in Ukraine who've been pushed back by Ukrainian forces. A referendum to join Russia in the occupied region of Ukraine has been decried as a farce by Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But the annexation by Russia could lead to a potential escalation of the conflict.
CNBC

FBI seized almost 200,000 pages of documents from Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers say in new court filing

FBI agents seized nearly 200,000 pages of documents from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump, his lawyers revealed in a new court filing. It was previously known that FBI agents took about 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach during an Aug. 8 raid in connection with a criminal investigation of his removal of government documents from the White House when he left office in early 2021.
CNBC

Biden warns Putin that U.S. will defend 'every single inch' of NATO territory as Russia formally annexes Ukraine regions

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
CNBC

Digital World CEO urges Donald Trump to push shareholders to vote on merger delay

Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
