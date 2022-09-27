Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – as it happened
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city of Lyman
Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. Russia's withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified move to annex four regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have retaken vast swathes of territory in a counteroffensive that started in September. After...
Kremlin announces Russia will annex four occupied regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream tensions rise
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia is facing the prospect of another raft of sanctions on prominent individuals and sectors of the economy after it oversaw a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and is expected to annex those regions imminently.
Putin illegally annexes four regions in Ukraine as country applies for NATO membership
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents to illegally annex four Ukrainian regions. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applies for NATO membership. Sky News’ correspondent Alex Crawford joins Shep Smith to report on Russia’s attack on a convoy of civilian cars in Zaporizhzhia today. The attack killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more, and occurred on the day Russia announced it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
Ukraine's nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of "kidnapping" the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The plant is occupied by Russian troops and located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally. Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia...
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon after new defeat in Ukraine
Ramzan Kadyrov said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a major new defeat on the battlefield. The head of Russia's region of Chechnya made the remarks as Russia confirmed the loss of its stronghold of Lyman in eastern Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's region...
India's military relationship with Russia isn't going away — it'll 'endure for decades,' analyst says
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, but the longstanding friendship between the two countries isn't going away, analysts said. "India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China," said Harsh...
U.S. announces new sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine annexation
The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The newly sanctioned entities include shell companies formed specifically to evade previous sanctions on Russian military suppliers. They also expand prior sanctions on top Kremlin officials...
Silicon Valley billionaires square off over support for Trump and the MAGA movement
Two Silicon Valley billionaires are holding dueling political fundraisers this week that showcase their chosen candidates in upcoming midterm elections. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has been rallying corporate executives to oust politicians who support false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. PayPal cofounder...
Putin pushes annexation while wielding nuclear threat
Russia has declared a partial mobilization in an effort to bolster troops in Ukraine who've been pushed back by Ukrainian forces. A referendum to join Russia in the occupied region of Ukraine has been decried as a farce by Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But the annexation by Russia could lead to a potential escalation of the conflict.
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown, provide more Ukraine aid
The Senate voted 72 to 25 to pass a funding bill to avert a federal shutdown and fund government operations through mid-December. The bill now goes to the House where it's expected to pass later this week. It includes an additional $12 billion in aid for Ukraine, $1 billion in...
Army major and doctor wife charged in plot to give U.S. military medical info to Russians to help in war against Ukraine
A U.S. Army major doctor and their physician wife have been charged with a criminal plot to give confidential medical information related to members of the U.S. military and their spouses to the Russian government. Prosecutors said the Maryland couple, Maj. Jamie Lee Henry and anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, aimed to...
FBI seized almost 200,000 pages of documents from Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers say in new court filing
FBI agents seized nearly 200,000 pages of documents from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump, his lawyers revealed in a new court filing. It was previously known that FBI agents took about 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach during an Aug. 8 raid in connection with a criminal investigation of his removal of government documents from the White House when he left office in early 2021.
Biden warns Putin that U.S. will defend 'every single inch' of NATO territory as Russia formally annexes Ukraine regions
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
Russian pipeline leaks spark climate fears as huge volumes of methane spew into the atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
Trump intensifies attacks on McConnell with 'death wish' remark on his social media platform
Former President Donald Trump raised the specter of political violence Friday with a fresh attack on Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, suggesting that the GOP leader had "a death wish" because he had voted to approve legislation sponsored by Democrats. In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump asked...
Digital World CEO urges Donald Trump to push shareholders to vote on merger delay
Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
