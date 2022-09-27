Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bennington, Vermont
Whether you are traveling alone, as a family, or with friends, there are numerous fun things to do in Bennington, Vermont. And whether you seek adventure or somewhere to just cool your head, Bennington is the place. Bennington, Vermont, is just 3.5 hours from New York City. This makes it...
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
When Legal Cannabis Goes on Sale in Vermont, It Must Be in Recyclable, Nonplastic Containers
When people can finally buy weed legally in Vermont, beginning on October 1, their precious buds will arrive in glass, metal or cardboard containers — but not plastic. That's how state lawmakers wanted Vermont-grown grass to be sold, given the bad environmental rap the cannabis industry has earned in other states.
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Vermont health department increases information accessibility for booster shot
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Former WCAX staffer Judy Simpson was forced to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont's Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine...
mynbc5.com
WWII veteran from Brattleboro turns 100
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A member of the "Greatest Generation" and WWII veteran celebrated a milestone birthday on Wednesday, as Vermonter Dick Hamilton turned 100 years old. Hamilton is a lifetime resident of Brattleboro who was born on Sept. 28, 1922. He said that there was no electricity in his family's farmhouse when he was growing up.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Return of the Pumpkin People, Apple Harvest Day & more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the...
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coughing and sneezing can be heard in schools and workplaces across Vermont, but experts say it’s not just COVID going around. Our Alexandra Montgomery talked with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what’s spreading and what’s next in the fight against coronavirus.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Cannabis Compliance Agents Ensure That Vermont Growers Know — and Follow — the Rules
Their title brings to mind someone in a suit, aviator sunglasses and a big black SUV. But Vermont's new cannabis compliance agents lean more toward flannel shirts and baby blue Priuses. Michael DiTomasso, an unassuming 32-year-old with an environmental science degree, is one of four people whose job it is...
viatravelers.com
27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Manchester, Vermont
Manchester, a small town in southern Vermont, is where history, charm, and maple syrup meet. Nestled between the Green Mountains and the New York state border in the Green Mountain National Forest, outdoor adventures play a large part in Manchesterian daily life. It is a four-hour drive from Manhattan and a two-hour drive from Boston.
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter
Joe Wiah — who grew up in the African republic of Liberia, fled its civil war and has gone on to head a support organization for Afghan arrivals in Bennington and Windham counties — is set to receive the Con Hogan Award for creative, entrepreneurial community leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter.
