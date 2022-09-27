ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bennington, Vermont

Whether you are traveling alone, as a family, or with friends, there are numerous fun things to do in Bennington, Vermont. And whether you seek adventure or somewhere to just cool your head, Bennington is the place. Bennington, Vermont, is just 3.5 hours from New York City. This makes it...
BENNINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
BRISTOL, VT
sevendaysvt

Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

WWII veteran from Brattleboro turns 100

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A member of the "Greatest Generation" and WWII veteran celebrated a milestone birthday on Wednesday, as Vermonter Dick Hamilton turned 100 years old. Hamilton is a lifetime resident of Brattleboro who was born on Sept. 28, 1922. He said that there was no electricity in his family's farmhouse when he was growing up.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
viatravelers.com

27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Manchester, Vermont

Manchester, a small town in southern Vermont, is where history, charm, and maple syrup meet. Nestled between the Green Mountains and the New York state border in the Green Mountain National Forest, outdoor adventures play a large part in Manchesterian daily life. It is a four-hour drive from Manhattan and a two-hour drive from Boston.
MANCHESTER, VT
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
VTDigger

Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter

Joe Wiah — who grew up in the African republic of Liberia, fled its civil war and has gone on to head a support organization for Afghan arrivals in Bennington and Windham counties — is set to receive the Con Hogan Award for creative, entrepreneurial community leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter.
VERMONT STATE

