The state general election is November 8, 2022. Below are important dates for voters related to the general election:. September 29, 2022: Absent voter ballots are made available for issuance to voters. October 20, 2022: Public Accuracy Test at 9:00 a.m. in Township Hall Auditorium, 4200 Telegraph Rd. October 24,...

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO