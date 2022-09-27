Read full article on original website
rwhs.org
Air Link Receives Full Three-year Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS)
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link air ambulance service has again been awarded a full three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). The commission is a nationally recognized organization that ensures medical transport programs meet national standards for safety, education, and training.
rwhs.org
Air Link Announces the Arrival of the New Bell 407GXi Helicopter
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link air ambulance service announces the arrival of the new Bell 407GXi helicopter. Introduced in 2018, the Bell 407GXi is the fourth generation and newest version of the widely-used helicopter. The new 407GXi enhances customer value through improved safety, reliability, and lower direct maintenance costs. Air Link’s helicopter is maintained and operated by Med-Trans Corporation.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug hearings for two Scottsbluff residents
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Police in the panhandle reported finding over seven grams of meth during a home search. On Aug. 8, Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant to a residence on 21st Ave, where both 34-year-old Catalino Varela and 21-year-old Alexis Pacifico lived. Police reported while they were clearing the...
1011now.com
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Chadron nurse receives Leading Light Award
The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Gering on September 22nd. Diana Lecher with Chadron Community Hospital was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Lecher has been leading the Chadron Community Hospital wellness committee, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy lifestyle choices.
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
1 transported to hospital after colliding with Scottsbluff power pole
On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to East 20th Street and 10th Avenue when a vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and was allegedly on fire. 53-year-old Martin Grumbles was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 20th Street when he collided...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man arrested after missing court date for drug-related charge
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man is behind bars after missing his court appearance. The Scottsbluff Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old Brady Kelly-Coe on Sept. 27 for an active arrest warrant after he failed to appear to his court hearing for a felony drug charge on Sept. 23.
