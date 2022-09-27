ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Air Link Receives Full Three-year Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS)

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link air ambulance service has again been awarded a full three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). The commission is a nationally recognized organization that ensures medical transport programs meet national standards for safety, education, and training.
Air Link Announces the Arrival of the New Bell 407GXi Helicopter

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link air ambulance service announces the arrival of the new Bell 407GXi helicopter. Introduced in 2018, the Bell 407GXi is the fourth generation and newest version of the widely-used helicopter. The new 407GXi enhances customer value through improved safety, reliability, and lower direct maintenance costs. Air Link’s helicopter is maintained and operated by Med-Trans Corporation.
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
Drug hearings for two Scottsbluff residents

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Police in the panhandle reported finding over seven grams of meth during a home search. On Aug. 8, Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant to a residence on 21st Ave, where both 34-year-old Catalino Varela and 21-year-old Alexis Pacifico lived. Police reported while they were clearing the...
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Chadron nurse receives Leading Light Award

The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Gering on September 22nd. Diana Lecher with Chadron Community Hospital was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Lecher has been leading the Chadron Community Hospital wellness committee, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy lifestyle choices.
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash

A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
