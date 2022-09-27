SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.

