NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 6:30 p.m.
Calling all Kraken fans and, yippee, mascot lovers. Arrive early for Saturday's 6:30 game (!) start to find out the newest member of the Seattle roster. Plus, roster shaking out. 4:46 PM. One: Mascot Mania. Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks will be remembered as the birth of the first...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Dominik Zrim; Director of Salary Cap Management/CBA Compliance. A.J. Bernstein; Coordinator, Hockey Analytics. Martin Uhnak; European Scout, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland. Cody Ward; Assistant Video Coach. Brian Ganz; Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. Grier also...
NHL
CBJ announce first roster moves of 2022 Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, returning six to their respective teams and releasing three from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 59 players, including 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins
Playing the fourth game of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers are in Beantown on Saturday afternoon to take on Jim Montgomery's Boston Bruins. Game time is 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on...
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
Preseason: Split-Squad
Audio Stream: Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Live stats for the game can be found here. Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Available to watch on NHL Network. Live stats for the game can be found here.
NHL
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
NHL
Sabres announce roster for this afternoon's preseason game vs. Penguins
The Buffalo Sabres will continue preseason play today when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on Sabres.com, where the game will stream live, and on WGR 550. Tickets are on sale now. Here is Buffalo's roster...
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - Sept. 30
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were back at work at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Captain Nick Suzuki returned to practice after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained just prior to the start of camp. The 23-year-old London, ON native was sporting a no-contact jersey during the on-ice session, but...
NHL
De Haan signs one-year, $850,000 contract with Hurricanes
Defenseman was in training camp on professional tryout. Calvin de Haan signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The 31-year-old defenseman had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 69 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season and was an unrestricted free agent. He had been in Hurricanes training camp on a professional tryout contract.
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state of Missouri for a preseason matchup with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m., 101 ESPN). Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, will host a Blues preseason game in Independence for the second consecutive season. Last...
NHL
Islanders Meet Season Ticket Members at UBS Arena
Season Ticket Members had exclusive chance to meet the team on Friday night at UBS Arena. Casey Cizikas has seen and signed a lot of New York Islanders items in his 11 years with the team. That includes the arm of a fan or two. Safe to say it takes...
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'see a bunch of things' in preseason loss to Hurricanes
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Paul Maurice following Thursday's preseason loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena. Following their 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers feel like they gathered quite a bit. "It was good to see...
NHL
Allen signs two-year, $7.7 million contract with Canadiens
Goalie played 35 games last season, helped Blues win Stanley Cup in 2019. Jake Allen signed a two-year, $7.7 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $3.85 million and runs through the 2024-25 season. "Nothing changes for me with this contract for...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup
Duchene has five points for Predators; Kuemper doesn't allow goal for Capitals. Matt Duchene had two goals and three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win against the Tampa Lightning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday. Tanner Jeannot had two goals and two assists, Alexandre Carrier had...
